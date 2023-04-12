Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The wait for the publication of the data on theAmerican inflation of march and gods minutes of the latest Fed meeting keeps the European stock exchanges in suspense. Investors prefer not to take a position while waiting for indications to predict the next moves of the central banks: at the moment in the USA futures on Fed Funds consider it probable at 74.8% rate hike of 25 basis points at the meeting in May, while the status quo is expected to be maintained at the following meeting (14 June) (66.9%), a sign that the markets consider the end of the restrictive monetary policy cycle to be near.

The FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari, the DAX 30 in Frankfurt, the CAC 40 in Paris and the AEX in Amsterdam are so slow.

US inflation in the spotlight: here are the Fed expectations and scenarios

The consensus of economists collected by Bloomberg expects a marked slowdown in inflation headline al 5,1% (from 6% previously) just below the estimate of the Cleveland Fed which expects 5.22%. At the same time, expectations are for an acceleration of thecore inflation at 5.6% (from the previous 5.5%. “If this were the case – comment the analysts of MPS Capital Service – also in light of the recent data on the labor market, a 25 basis point rate hike in May would be reasonable, as declared by the vice presidente Fed, Williams». He was echoed by voting members Harker (in favor of another hike followed by a pause) and Kashkari who said that while tightening financial conditions could also lead to a recession, high inflation would be a worst-case scenario . Of a different opinion, the voting member Goolsbee, who evoked “prudence and patience”, but for now it seems to be the expression of a minority.

Iveco runs in Milan. Focus on investees pending appointments

Among the main Milanese titles, purchases reward Iveco Group. The main public investee companies are in the spotlight awaiting news on the appointments of new top management: among these Enel, Eni, Terna and Leonardo – Finmeccanicao. In red Stmicroelectronics. On the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.0931 dollars from 1.0912 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 146.08 yen (from 145.75), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.63 (133.56). The price of oil rose slightly: WTI delivered in May rose by 0.16% to 81.66 dollars a barrel, while Brent for June gained 0.21% to 85.79 dollars. Natural gas on Amsterdam’s TTF platform rose by 0.9% to 44.1 euros per megawatt-hour

Tokyo Stock Exchange rises by 0.6% in anticipation of US inflation

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, where optimism prevailed in view of the publication, in the afternoon, of the data on US inflation updated for the month of March which could guide the Fed’s next monetary policy moves. At the end of the session the Nikkei index recorded a gain of 0.6%, with a last position at 28,082.70 points. The performance of stocks in the mechanical and real estate sectors was above all driving the list. The broader Topix Index also performed well, closing trades at 2,006.28 points, up 0.73% on the previous reference.