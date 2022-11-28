Listen to the audio version of the article

The European stock exchanges are in the red following the negative trend of the Asian markets due to demonstrations in various cities of the country against Beijing’s strict ‘zero Covid’ policy. The protests are weighing on the mood of the markets, Unicredit analysts underline, while the sales hit stocks and commodities, while the low aversion to risk drives up oil and government bonds. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB is among the most negative due to sales on oil and Tim. In clear red also Amsterdam (AEX) and London (FT-SE 100).

The European Stock Exchanges are back from a lively week (+1.2% Eurostoxx50) and above all from a brilliant month of November so far with an increase of more than 9%. Tokyo (NIKKEI 225) lost 0.4%, Shanghai 1.13%, Hong Kong (HANG SENG, still pending) 1.7 percent. In addition to local tensions, the appreciation of the dollar and concerns about the growth of the Chinese economy also weighed heavily.

Piazza Affari in red with Tim and oil

Telecom Italia slips into Piazza Affari: according to what emerged over the weekend, the Meloni government has abandoned the original project to reorganize the group through the purchase of the infrastructure network by Cdp which therefore should not present an offer together with the funds by the end of the month partners: the renunciation of implementing the memorandum signed in recent months is negative news for the stock as a decision on very important and pressing issues for the group has been postponed once again”, writes Equita Sim. Oil companies are bad: Eni and Tenaris drop by more than two percentage points, Saipem also negative. Leonardo goes against the trend: the Brazilian government has chosen the Centauro II armored vehicle produced by the Iveco Group and by Oto Melara (Leonardo group) for the supply contract for 96 armored vehicles. with the extra time of the takeover bid, the Benetton family and Blackstone have exceeded 95% in the capital of the infrastructure group and will be able to delistar and the title from the price list. From the session of 29 November, Erg will enter the Ftse Mib in place of Atlantia. Out of the Ftse Mib good Maire Tecnimont which, through a subsidiary, obtained an order in Greece worth 80 million.

Oil at its lowest for a year, the dollar recovers

The situation in China is putting pressure on oil prices which are falling: both Brent and WTI drop 2.4% respectively to 81.6 dollars a barrel and 74.5 dollars a barrel. Wti is at its lowest since December 2021, Brent since the beginning of 2022. Gas is stable in Europe at 124 euros per megawatt hour.

On the foreign exchange market, the revaluation of the yen against the dollar stopped, returning to a value of 139.20, while against the euro it was stable at 144.40. Lower risk aversion helps the US greenback recover.