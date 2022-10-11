The nervousness on the financial markets remains high with the main European markets showing deep drops. In Milan, the FtseMib loses 1.46% while in a day of volatility. In Frankfurt the Dax is down by 0.90%. Heavy London (-1.20%) where the Central Bank has again intervened to support the country’s debt. This time, inflation-linked stocks also ended up on the shopping list.

Government bonds are also losing ground with the ten-year BTP showing a yield that has risen to 4.72 percentage points. The Btp / Bund spread moves in the area of ​​236 basis points.

Traders close their portfolio positions waiting to understand which direction the growth of the global economy will take. The fear that dominates the markets is that a recession is getting closer and closer. Uncertainties over the escalation of the war in Ukraine, along with fears of further drastic interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, also weighed. Also affecting the mood is yesterday’s big wave of sales on Nasdaq tech stocks.

Tension has increased ahead of the release of tomorrow’s Fed minutes and US inflation data due Thursday. Most analysts expect another hefty 0.75 basis point rate hike from the US Central Bank at its next meeting.

In Piazza Affari, Diasorin stands out (+ 1.5%) after the Wall Street Journal wrote about a negotiation between two diagnostic companies, Qiagen and Bio-Rad, which are looking to the merger.

Oil goes down, prices go up at the pump

The eyes are also on the trend in the price of oil. Fears of a slowdown in the economic situation are weighing on the prices which are still falling today. In the morning, a barrel (159 liters) of Brent from the North Sea costs 95.69 dollars (-3.16%). This is 50 cents less than yesterday. The price of the US WTI is down by 58 cents to 90.55 dollars (-3.5%).

On the contrary, the prices of fuel at the pump continue to rise: gasoline today rises to 1,691 euros per liter in self mode and diesel oil grows to 1,840 euros per liter “with an increase for diesel of over 17% compared to last year »Reports the Codacons which reminds us that on 31 October the extension to the cut in excise duties set by the Government will expire. Without government measures, the price would rise above € 2 per liter.

“The prices of fuel have resumed the race to the top, a very dangerous situation because it throws fuel on the flames of inflation and aggravates the spending of Italians – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – The increase in the price lists of gasoline and diesel, in fact, has repercussions 85% of the goods sold in Italy directly both on the costs of supplying households and on the retail prices of the products transported ”.

The association’s request is for an extension of the cuts: “On the basis of the current price lists at the pump, without an extension of the cut in excise duties starting from November 1, petrol in self mode would cost about 2 euros per liter, while diesel would fly to 2,145 euros per liter, triggering chain effects for families, businesses and the economy – adds Rienzi – For this reason we ask the next government to urgently intervene on the fuel issue, through measures capable of structurally addressing the problem and calming over the long term the price lists “.