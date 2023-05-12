Bags on the rise. Milan rises between quarterly and banks, tonight Fitch on Italy

BTp, spread stable at 189 points, 10-year yield rises

The BTp/Bund spread is stable. At the beginning of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 189 basis points, in line with the previous closing. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly to 4.15% compared to the 4.11% of the previous reference.

Uk, GDP grows by 0.3% annually in the first quarter

Meanwhile, economic news is arriving which is anything but secondary. The preliminary GDP of the United Kingdom in the first quarter recorded an increase of 0.1%, in line with analysts’ expectations. This was announced by the United Kingdom’s statistics office. In March, month on month, the figure fell by 0.3% while year on year it still grew by 0.3%. In March, industrial production in Great Britain rose by 0.7% on the month. On a trend level, it fell by 1.3 percent. February industrial production has been revised and is now down 0.1% month on month and 2.7% year on year.

France, inflation at 5.9% in April, up from the previous month

In April, inflation in France stood at 5.9% on an annual basis due to a jump in energy prices while food prices slowed down. This was indicated by the Insee statistical institute, confirming its first estimate. In March, inflation had reached 5.7% on the year.

OECD: March unemployment remains at 4.8%, a record level

The unemployment rate in the OECD area remained unchanged at 4.8% in March 2023, thus achieving its third consecutive month at the record level since 2001: this is what the OECD itself announces. In Italy, underlines the international body based in Paris, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% in March against 7.9% in February and 8% in January.

Judgment on Italy

In the afternoon, the US consumer confidence index will arrive, in the evening, after the closure of the American markets, the update of Fitch’s rating on Italy. No changes are expected from the market. However, there may be some tension on Italian government bonds which, in recent days, have in any case proved to be stable.