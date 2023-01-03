Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Slow start for the European stock exchanges after the sprint on the eve of the first trading day of 2023. The enthusiasm on the eve gave way to doubts about the performance of 2023, which are all still present: from the economic trend, expected in braking, to the moves of the central banks, which to fight inflation should raise the cost of money again, up to the effects of the war in Ukraine. Investors are also awaiting indications from Wall Street, which was closed yesterday for holidays, as well as London and Tokyo. And speaking of the Japanese square, this one still stands still. Chinese stock exchanges are positive. On the macro front, Germany will announce data on unemployment and price trends. In China, however, Caixin announced that manufacturing activity deteriorated in December, with the index rising to 49 points from 49.4 the previous month. This is the fifth consecutive deterioration.

Eyes on Stellantis after auto data, Mps focus

In Piazza Affari, the eyes will still be focused on Stellantis, after the shares boasted a 2.9% increase yesterday. With the markets closed, it was announced that group registrations in Italy increased by +3.49% in December. However, they did worse than the market, which improved by 20.99%. Banca Mps will also remain in the spotlight, yesterday leapfrogging by more than 6%, after the institution’s reassurances on business continuity. Reassurances that fueled speculation about imminent extraordinary operations.

Euro little moved, gas prices steady and oil rising

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is worth 1.0653 dollars (1.0663 at yesterday’s close) and 138.44 yen (139.37). The dollar/yen cross moved to 129.94 from 130.69, reflecting the hypothesis that the Central Bank of Japan may take steps to abandon the ultra-expansionary monetary policy, after the December decision to raise the tolerance limit of ten-year government bonds at 0.5% from the previous 0.25%. The yen, which strengthened by up to 1% against the US currency to its highest level since May, gained against all Group-10 currencies, especially the commodity currencies of Australia, New Zealand and Canada .

The value of gas is stationary after the drops in the last few sessions: the February future stands at 76.7 euros per megawatt hour (-0.3%). The value of crude oil is up slightly: the wti stands at 80.48 dollars a barrel, up by 0.27%.

Positive session in Asia, Tokyo closed for holidays

Asian stocks close the session higher as investors assess spikes in Covid-19 infections and the outlook for the global economy with weakly contracting manufacturing data. Hong Kong is still in progress (+2%). Positive Shanghai (+0.9%), Shenzhen (+1.5%) and Mumbai (+0.1%) while Seoul is down slightly (-0.3%). Closed Tokyo for holidays. On the currency front, the yuan strengthens against the dollar. On the macroeconomic front, the unemployment rate and inflation are coming from Germany, and the manufacturing PMI from the United Kingdom. The manufacturing PMI index and construction spending are expected from the United States.

Upward start for 2023

Yesterday the European Stock Exchanges went up: the FTSE MIB in Milan closed up 1.9%, as did the CAC 40’s Pariswhile the DAX 30’s Frankfurt stopped at +1%. PMI manufacturing indices signaled an improvement, but always in the contraction area. The Eurozone index is at 47.8, the highest level for three months and the Italian one at 48.5 points. There has been a minor impact from energy costs and inflation, however new orders have dropped and the decrease in demand does not bode well for the next surveys. Bonds also rose, with the yield on ten-year BTPs falling below 4.6% and spread narrowed to less than 212 basis points.