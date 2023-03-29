Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The third consecutive session rises for the European stock exchanges which move sharply upwards. The price lists thus seem to have shrugged off the fears related to maintenance of the banking system. And precisely on this front we note the surprise return in Ubs by Sergio Ermotti, who will thus have to manage the delicate integration with Credit Suisse. The positive tone started from the Asian lists after the news of the spin-off of the e-commerce giant Alibaba (+14% in Hong Kong) into six different companies, with the hypothesis that they could in turn go public. A move that is driving the whole technology sectorwith the hope of an easing of the Beijing government’s grip on the tech sector.

The FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 30 in Frankfurt therefore moved sharply higher.

The banking sector runs well in Milan

In Piazza Affari, the Stmicroelectronics stock takes off in the wake of the rest of the European tech sector. Purchases also on Prysmian, on luxury with Moncler, weak Leonardo – Finmeccanica and utilities. In general, the banking sector is increasing.

Euro remains above 1.08 dollars. Crude goes up

On the currency side, the euro is confirmed above the 1.08 dollar level, changing hands at 1.0825 dollars, stable compared to the previous day’s closing, and at 142.74 yen (from 141.996). The exchange rate between the greenback and the Japanese currency stood at 131.88 (130.944). The natural gas traded in Amsterdam, the April contract, is flat at 43 euros per MWh while the contract for delivery in May on Brent gains 0.5% to 79 dollars a barrel and that of the same maturity on the Wti gains 0.8% to 74 dollars a barrel.

Spread down to 183 points, yield rises again to 4.15%

The BTp/Bund spread is decreasing in a context in which government bond yields continue to rise on the euro curve. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 183 basis points, from the 185 points of the previous day’s closing. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP rose to 4.15%, from 4.13% at the final on Tuesday.