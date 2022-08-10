Bai Yunshan’s response to falsely raising drug prices to extract funds was investigated by the National Medical Insurance Bureau: the responsible person was dismissed and suspended

On the 9th, the website of the National Medical Security Administration released the “Notice on the situation of Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies inflating the price of raw materials and raising the price of drugs to obtain funds”, which involved Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Baiyunshan”) subordinate branch Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Factory, holding subsidiaries Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Baiyunshan Jingxiutang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

On the 10th, Baiyunshan responded to this announcement. At present, Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies have rectified the prices of the drugs involved nationwide as required, and the procurement of some products has been stopped. Guangdong Province ordered Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies and other related companies to comprehensively rectify their marketing models and stop related illegal operations. In addition, relevant departments are investigating and punishing those suspected of violating discipline, law and crime.

Screenshot of the announcement of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Baiyunshan said that it attaches great importance to this notification and has taken a series of rectification measures. The three companies have been instructed to stop cooperating with relevant agents and distributors, comprehensively rectify their marketing models, reduce the prices of related products or withdraw from the Internet nationwide, and will not protect and resolutely deal with illegal operations. The responsible person shall be dismissed and suspended.