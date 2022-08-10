Home Business Bai Yunshan responded to the investigation by the National Medical Insurance Bureau for falsely raising the price of medicines to obtain funds: the relevant responsible person was dismissed and suspended_ Securities Times Network
Business

Bai Yunshan responded to the investigation by the National Medical Insurance Bureau for falsely raising the price of medicines to obtain funds: the relevant responsible person was dismissed and suspended_ Securities Times Network

by admin
Bai Yunshan responded to the investigation by the National Medical Insurance Bureau for falsely raising the price of medicines to obtain funds: the relevant responsible person was dismissed and suspended_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> Bai Yunshan responded to the investigation by the National Medical Insurance Bureau for falsely raising the price of medicines to obtain funds: the relevant responsible person was dismissed and suspended_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Highlights

Bai Yunshan’s response to falsely raising drug prices to extract funds was investigated by the National Medical Insurance Bureau: the responsible person was dismissed and suspended

2022-08-10 12:03

Source: China News Network

China News Network

2022-08-10 12:03

On the 9th, the website of the National Medical Security Administration released the “Notice on the situation of Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies inflating the price of raw materials and raising the price of drugs to obtain funds”, which involved Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Baiyunshan”) subordinate branch Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Factory, holding subsidiaries Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Baiyunshan Jingxiutang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

On the 10th, Baiyunshan responded to this announcement. At present, Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies have rectified the prices of the drugs involved nationwide as required, and the procurement of some products has been stopped. Guangdong Province ordered Tianxin Pharmaceutical and other three companies and other related companies to comprehensively rectify their marketing models and stop related illegal operations. In addition, relevant departments are investigating and punishing those suspected of violating discipline, law and crime.

Screenshot of the announcement of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Baiyunshan said that it attaches great importance to this notification and has taken a series of rectification measures. The three companies have been instructed to stop cooperating with relevant agents and distributors, comprehensively rectify their marketing models, reduce the prices of related products or withdraw from the Internet nationwide, and will not protect and resolutely deal with illegal operations. The responsible person shall be dismissed and suspended.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4789625

    Bai Yunshan’s response to falsely raising drug prices to extract funds was investigated by the National Medical Insurance Bureau: the responsible person was dismissed and suspended

    6770

    Highlights

    news

    1439

    2022-08-10

    See also  Crash to $ 10,000 or yet another record year, bitcoin divides experts. 2022 predictions and themes for cryptocurrencies

    You may also like

    The new benchmark for performance mobile phones, OnePlus...

    Musk sells Tesla stock for $ 6.9 billion

    Huawei Mate 50 series network access: a total...

    Banks, Moody’s aligns outlook to sovereign: Intesa Sanpaolo,...

    Motorola moto X30 Pro / razr 2022 official...

    Inflation China: consumer price index accelerates by 2.7%...

    UnipolSai replies to the Antitrust, rejecting all charges

    Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is here: 5.4mm body...

    Building a 5G Ecosystem and Promoting Common Profit

    vivo X Fold S folding screen mobile phone...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy