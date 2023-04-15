Baia dei Campi in Foggia, the tourist complex had been auctioned

The General Affairs and Infrastructure Budget Department, State Property Section of the Puglia region, determined to definitively award the residential complex “pilot center for the integrated development of tourism in Puglia” located in the locality Bay of Campi Vieste (FG), owned by the same Region at witness srl the only subject participating in the public notice called at the end of the year 2022. The purchase price? EUR 2,000,010.00, an increase compared to the starting price.

Therefore after eight attempts starting from 2018, the procedure for valorising or decommissioning the tourist facility comes to a conclusionin operation for a very short period followed by persistent neglect as well as prey to vandalism and tampering.

Perhaps it is useful to remember that the pro-tourism building conceived by the regional body – in 1984 together with the planned center near Otranto – was built in 1987, as a strategic point for the tourist activities of Apulia. Works entrusted to Italscavi spa, Icamar srl, Trisciuglio srl (Fg), Giannotta Leonardo Cannole (Le) and Diemme Costruzioni Otranto.

