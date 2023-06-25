Baiardo, prosecutor: “He helped Berlusconi and Dell’Utri with alibis for the massacres and slander”

“Alibi to the massacres and slander to the repentant: Baiardo helped Berlusconi and Dell’Utri”

Salvatore Baiardo helped Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri. The prosecutors of Florence are convinced of this, who, as reported by Repubblica, claim that the man discredited the collaborators of justice who accused Berlusconi and Dell’Utri of collusion with the Graviano bosses, created false alibis for the massacres and slandered witnesses.

“The former ice cream maker from Omegna is also accused of having facilitated Cosa Nostra which for the investigators is interested in «not compromising» the figures of Berlusconi, indicated as the institutional referent, and Dell’Utri, linked to the organizationand both parties, according to the prosecution’s hypothesis, of the massacre agreement”, writes Republic. “All of this is functional to Graviano’s objectives and emerges from the documents that the Tuscan prosecutors filed as part of the arrest request for Baiardo, accused of slander and aiding and abetting, and for which the investigating judge denied pre-trial detention. is opposed and the judge has set the hearing for July 14”.

According to Republic, “Baiardo would have implemented «conducts» which also aimed at discrediting the collaborators of justice, Gaspare Spatuzza and Fabio Tranchina, who in the investigation into the massacres talk about Dell’Utri and Berlusconi and their contacts with Graviano. In particular, an alibi was created which places Graviano on 19 July 1992 in Omegna. The prosecutors proved it to be false. Furthermore, Baiardo is accused of having provided false information on the real reasons for the meeting he had on February 14, 2011 with Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the Cavaliere. The meeting took place after unsuccessfully trying to contact his brother at the time Prime Minister. All of this, according to the prosecution, is a way of not bringing out the relationship between Berlusconi and the Graviano family”, concludes Repubblica.

