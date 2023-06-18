Baiardo, the prosecution wants the arrest. But the investigating judge says no: it will be decided in July

The prosecutors are asking for Baiardo to be arrested, the investigating judge of Florence says no for now

“The Florence prosecutor’s office wants to arrest Salvatore Baiardo. The request for pre-trial detention in prison dates back to 26 May but was rejected by the investigating magistrate”. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes today, adding that “the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli, however, presented an objection to the rejection of the investigating magistrate and on 14 July a hearing has been set to be held in chambers to decide on the fate of the former Omegna ice cream maker”.

Il Fatto recounts that Baiardo was “heard four times in the past by prosecutors as a witness, even if assisted, now he is under investigation. It is not known why. Perhaps the hypothesis of the prosecutors is that it covers some of the alleged ‘external principals’ of the 1993 massacres (10 dead in all between Florence, May 27, 1993, and Milan, July 27, 1993) and the unsuccessful attacks in Rome, against the basilicas of San Giovanni and San Giorgio and against Maurizio Costanzo”.

Baiardo himself revealed the news of the arrest request with a live broadcast in recent days on Tik Tok. Baiardo said: “Dr. Tescaroli has asked for my pre-trial detention in prison. Luckily there are still judges with heads and they rejected it and what did he do? He objected and now there will be a council chamber on July 14 to decide ”. For Baiardo: “I assume it all started with this phantom photo that Giletti said (…) involved me in such an absurd thing”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

