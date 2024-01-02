Baidu announced the termination of its acquisition of YY; BYD’s sales will exceed 3 million in 2023; Has ChatGPT become stupid?Academic circles give new explanation | Geeks already knew

Baidu announces termination of acquisition of YY, Huanju responds: seeking legal advice

On January 1, 2024, Baidu issued an announcement stating that its affiliate Moon SPV Limited had terminated the agreement between Moon SPV Limited, Baidu (Hong Kong) Limited, JOYY Inc. and other related parties on November 16, 2020 by exercising its contractual rights. The “Share Purchase Agreement” entered into and subsequently amended or supplemented.

Baidu stated that according to the previously signed “Share Purchase Agreement”, the sale of YY Live to Baidu was basically completed on February 8, 2021, and certain matters still need to be completed in the future, but Baidu claimed in the notice that it had exercised the termination The rights of the share purchase agreement canceled the transaction.

Huanju Group also issued an announcement that night, stating that the company is seeking legal advice and will consider all options it can take in response to Baidu’s notice. (Source: 21st Century Business Herald)

Apple executive: Continuity function is a core part of Apple’s ecosystem

According to news on January 2, two Apple executives recently said in an interview with Forbes magazine that the company has high expectations for the Continuity function, which is a core part of building a software ecosystem.

Two Apple executives said that the Continuity function is a core part of building a software ecosystem and is designed to allow users to seamlessly copy and paste content between multiple devices to improve work efficiency and creativity. This feature does not need to be set up in advance, just log in with the same AppleID.

Continuity is an example of the convergence of Apple’s hardware, software and services, embodying the company’s focus on the holistic user experience. Use Mac, iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch together to create more wonderful things, such as using iPhone as a Mac camera, making and answering calls without picking up iPhone, automatically unlocking Mac when wearing Apple Watch, etc. (Source: IT Home)

BYD’s new energy vehicle sales in 2023 were 3.0244 million units, a year-on-year increase of 62.3%, ranking first in global new energy vehicle sales.

BYD Co., Ltd. announced that in December 2023, the production of new energy vehicles was approximately 309,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 23.87%; the sales volume was approximately 341,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 31.04%.

For the whole year of 2023, the production volume of new energy vehicles was approximately 3.0452 million units, a year-on-year increase of 62.24%; the sales volume was approximately 3.0244 million units, a year-on-year increase of 62.3%.

The company sold a total of 36,095 new energy passenger vehicles overseas in December 2023. The company’s total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in December 2023 was approximately 17.746GWh, and the total installed capacity in 2023 was approximately 150.909GWh.

BYD’s annual sales exceeded the target of 3 million vehicles set at the beginning of the year, with rapid growth. It not only won the annual sales crown of China’s automobiles but also won the global sales crown of new energy vehicles. (Source: IT Home)

Tesla Autopilot is accused of still having safety risks after update, and it can be activated even if the camera in the car is blocked

According to news on January 1, recently, a report in the Washington Post once again put Tesla’s Autopilot system at the forefront. Journalist Jeffrey Fowler published an article after personally experiencing Tesla’s Autopilot software update for 2 million vehicles.

The article mentioned that the Autopilot system still took over driving on sections of the road that it was not suitable for use. Fowler emphasized that he remained alert throughout the entire process, with his hands hanging on the steering wheel, but the system was still able to drive autonomously on city streets, even for more than a minute (this update was supposed to detect the driver’s hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road). Autopilot enabled).

What’s even more disturbing is that even if he blocked the in-car camera (used to monitor driver attention) with a sticker, he could still activate the Autopilot function. (Source: IT Home)

Cui Dongshu of the Passenger Car Association: It is expected that the penetration rate of new energy passenger vehicles in my country will reach 40% in 2024

According to news on January 1, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Car Association, issued a statement today saying that the overall retail sales of passenger cars in my country are expected to be 22.2 million units in 2024, an increase of 3% from 2023.

Cui Dongshu said that the market growth of new energy vehicles is expected to be relatively optimistic in 2024. The wholesale of new energy passenger vehicles is expected to reach 11 million units, with a net increase of 2.3 million units, a year-on-year increase of 22%, and a penetration rate of 40%. Maintain strong growth momentum.

He also said that due to the decline in lithium carbonate prices and battery prices, the trend of switching from oil to electricity continues. The price war will continue, and the fuel vehicle market is still in a difficult situation.

The movie market is off to a good start: the New Year’s Day box office in 2024 exceeded 1.5 billion, breaking the film history record for the same period

The box office for the New Year’s Day holiday in 2024 exceeded 1.5 billion yuan, far exceeding last year’s New Year’s Day holiday. According to Beacon Professional Edition data, as of 21:00 on January 1, the box office for the 2024 New Year’s Day period reached 1.517 billion yuan, breaking the New Year’s Day box office record in Chinese film history. “Twinkle Twinkle Star” and “The Annual Party Can’t Stop!” ”, “Goldfinger”, “Stealth” and “If You Are the One 3” are among the top five box office releases.

During the New Year’s Day, the domestic tourism market experienced an increase: 135 million domestic tourist trips were made in China, a year-on-year increase of 155%

During the New Year’s Day holiday, China’s cultural and tourism markets were stable and orderly. According to calculations by the data center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, there were 135 million domestic tourism trips across the country, a year-on-year increase of 155.3%, and a comparable increase of 9.4% over the same period in 2019; Domestic tourism revenue was 79.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 200.7% and an increase of 5.6% over the same period in 2019.

Xpeng MPV model X9 launched: up to 702km range, price starting from 359,800 yuan

According to news on the evening of January 1, Xpeng Motors’ first MPV model, Xpeng X9, was officially launched today. Xpeng X9 has launched a total of 4 configuration models, priced from 359,800 yuan to 419,800 yuan, and will start delivery this month.

New explanation for why ChatGPT has become stupid: the world has been changed by AI and is different from what it was during training

The academic community has a new explanation for why ChatGPT became stupid. A study from the University of California, Santa Cruz pointed out that large models performed significantly better on tasks before the training data cutoff.

