Shares of Baidu.com Inc. ( BIDU , 9888.HK ) surged in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as investors welcomed the Chinese internet giant’s launch of an artificial intelligence chat next month amid an intensifying race for artificial intelligence in the tech sector. The plan of the robot.

The stock rose as much as 16% to HK$162.90 ($20.76), on track for its biggest percentage gain in nearly a year.

Baidu confirmed on Tuesday that it is conducting internal tests of an artificial intelligence chatbot called Ernie Bot and expects to launch the product to the public in March. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the company was developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, has rapidly gained popularity and users, investors have become more and more excited about the business potential of artificial intelligence chat services. Baidu, one of China‘s leaders in artificial intelligence technology, has seen its shares climb 44% so far in 2023, fueled in part by this optimism.

