Baidu Confirms Plan to Launch AI Chatbot in March, Shares Soar – WSJ

Baidu Confirms Plan to Launch AI Chatbot in March, Shares Soar – WSJ

Shares of Baidu surged in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as investors welcomed the Chinese internet giant’s plan to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot next month amid the tech industry’s race to artificial intelligence.

Updated February 7, 2023 15:07 CST

The stock rose as much as 16% to HK$162.90 ($20.76), on track for its biggest percentage gain in nearly a year.

Baidu confirmed on Tuesday that it is conducting internal tests of an artificial intelligence chatbot called Ernie Bot and expects to launch the product to the public in March. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the company was developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, has rapidly gained popularity and users, investors have become more and more excited about the business potential of artificial intelligence chat services. Baidu, one of China‘s leaders in artificial intelligence technology, has seen its shares climb 44% so far in 2023, fueled in part by this optimism.

Baidu’s plans come as similar moves are being made by global tech giants, as companies scramble to capture market share and explore commercialization opportunities in conversational AI services.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG )’s Google said this week that it is testing a new chatbot service called Bard and plans a wider public launch in the coming weeks. Microsoft Co. ( MSFT ) said last month it would make a multi-year, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI.

(This article is from Dow Jones Newswires)

