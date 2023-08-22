Baidu Group-SW Reports Strong Q2 Results with 43% Increase in Net Profit

Baidu Group-SW (09888) Releases Second Quarter Results, Net Profit Increases YoY

Zhitong Finance APP News – Baidu Group-SW (09888) has announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. The company has achieved a total revenue of 34.056 billion yuan, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The net income attributable to Baidu Group-SW has also seen significant growth, reaching 5.21 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43%. The diluted earnings per American depositary share stood at 14.17 yuan.

Baidu’s core revenue for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 26.4 billion yuan, showing a 14% increase compared to the previous year. Online marketing revenue accounted for 19.6 billion yuan, marking a 15% increase, while non-online marketing revenue reached 6.8 billion yuan, a 12% year-on-year growth. Additionally, iQiyi, a subsidiary of Baidu, reported revenue of 7.8 billion yuan, marking a 17% increase compared to the same period last year.

Chairman and CEO of Baidu, Robin Li, stated that the company’s strong performance in the online marketing business, along with operating leverage, has contributed to the accelerated growth in core revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2023. Li emphasized the transformative power of generative artificial intelligence and large language models, highlighting the vast market opportunity they present. Baidu aims to maintain its leadership position by continuously improving its models to generate more creative solutions, while also reducing training costs and increasing speed.

Li further discussed the recognition received by Baidu’s latest large model, ERNIE 3.5, from cloud customers, artificial intelligence developers, and industry experts. Baidu is in the process of reconstructing its products and services with AI-native thinking to create innovative experiences. Moreover, they are supporting various enterprises in leveraging these large models to seize opportunities. Baidu is committed to building a new growth engine based on generative artificial intelligence and large language models, with the aim of driving sustainable long-term growth.

Baidu Core’s non-GAAP operating profit has increased by 27% compared to last year, with the non-GAAP operating margin rising to 25% from 22% in the same period last year and 23% in the previous quarter. Baidu Core also generated net cash of approximately 9.7 billion yuan from its operating activities. Luo Rong, Baidu’s chief financial officer, attributed the increase in profit and profit margin, as well as the strong cash flow generation, to the accelerated revenue growth and improved efficiency.

Rong highlighted Baidu’s decade-long investment in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the company’s future benefits from the development of generative artificial intelligence and large language models. Baidu aims to capitalize on these advancements in the coming quarters, positioning itself for continued growth.

Overall, Baidu Group-SW (09888) has delivered impressive financial results for the second quarter of 2023, experiencing significant year-on-year increases in revenue and net profit. With a focus on generative artificial intelligence and large language models, Baidu remains committed to driving sustainable growth and maintaining its leadership position in the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

