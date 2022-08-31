Home Business Baidu: hi-tech giant challenges Covid in China. Beats outlook on earnings and turnover, title over + 3% to WS
Baidu: hi-tech giant challenges Covid in China. Beats outlook on earnings and turnover, title over + 3% to WS

Focus today on Wall Street on the stock of the Chinese hi-tech giant Baidu, also listed in New York, on the Nasdaq. The prices jumped up to over + 3.5% in pre-market.

“Despite a challenging macro environment caused by Covid-19, Baidu Core generated 23.2 billion yuan in revenue in the second quarter, while Baidu AI Cloud revenue maintained strong growth momentum, climbing 31% year-on-year. and 10% on a quarterly basis ”, commented CEO Robin Li.

In general, in the period ended June 30, Baidu announced earnings per share, in dollars, of $ 2.36, excluding extraordinary items in the balance sheet.

Revenue fell 5% to the equivalent of $ 4.43 billion, discounting the lockdown measures launched by the Beijing government to stem the Covid-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the slowdown in the economy on demand and advertising revenue.

Analysts had expected a worse quarterly report, however, with EPS of $ 1.57 and revenue of $ 4.2 billion.

