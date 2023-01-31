Home Business Baidu Is Developing Chatbots Like ChatGPT – WSJ
Chinese company Baidu Inc., 9888.HK, BIDU , is developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot similar to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT and plans to integrate it into Baidu’s main in the search engine.

The search giant also plans to create a separate website for users to use the tool, some of the people said.

Beijing-based Baidu is joining a global race to commercialize a technology that is making waves among consumers and businesses. Baidu, which is not growing as fast as other Chinese internet peers, has been seeking to transform into an artificial intelligence company, investing billions of dollars in technologies including self-driving cars and chips for artificial intelligence applications.

Chief executive Robin Li mentioned ChatGPT in a speech to some employees in late December, saying it represented new opportunities, according to a transcript on Baidu’s internal website. The Wall Street Journal (The…

