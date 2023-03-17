At a content event space at Baidu’s (BIDU) Beijing headquarters on Thursday, Robin Li, the chief executive of the Chinese search giant, tried to win the spotlight by introducing Ernie Bot, its AI chatbot. And the applause of the audience online.

For half an hour, Li showed a series of pre-recorded videos in which the chatbot answered questions about Chinese literature, solved math problems and generated images and videos. Wenxinyiyan is the first real Chinese competitor to ChatGPT, developed by the San Francisco company OpenAI.

The speech drew sharp criticism online from viewers who were disappointed that they didn’t see Wen Xinyiyan live. While both Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG )’s Google (GOOG ) have also relied on pre-recorded demos, many commenters compared the event to OpenAI’s newest model, GPT- 4 live demos side by side for comparison.

Investors aren’t buying either. Baidu’s Hong Kong-traded shares tumbled as much as 9 percent after the presentation began, before closing down 6.4 percent on Thursday.

Li Yanhong said at the press conference that for Wenxin, everyone’s expectation is to benchmark ChatGPT, or even GPT-4. This threshold is still very high. It can be said that Baidu is the first among the global manufacturers to make Enterprises that benchmark ChatGPT products.

Microsoft uses OpenAI’s technology, while Google, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have yet to release similar products, he said. Wenxinyiyan will be available to invited users starting Thursday, Baidu said.

Li opened his speech by acknowledging that many people asked him why the company was rushing to roll out the technology and raised questions about whether Baidu was really ready.

Li Yanhong said that he himself experienced during the internal test that Wenxin’s ability to express words is indeed far from perfect. But he said the market needs it and everyone is waiting for the technology to be released.

Wenxin Yiyan is a key battle for Baidu. Since the beginning of this year, the company has been urging employees to develop this product as soon as possible. After falling out of the top camp of Chinese tech giants, Baidu has reclaimed investor favor in recent years by recasting itself as an AI leader. The chatbot is expected to cement Baidu’s position as an AI leader.

To come up with a product in such a short period of time, in addition to capturing the popularity of ChatGPT, Baidu also hopes to seize the opportunity in the domestic competition.

However, the initial market reaction is still reminiscent of the situation after Google released its AI chatbot Bard; at that time, in the face of challenges from OpenAI and Microsoft to its core search business, Google also launched a benchmark AI product in a hurry. After Bard made a factual error in a presentation, the US search giant wiped $100 billion off its market value in a single day.

At Baidu’s launch event, Li showed off videos showing Wenxin Yiyan’s capabilities, including its familiarity with Chinese idioms and its ability to generate audio in different Chinese dialects. Robin Li introduced the five major application scenarios of Wenxin Yiyan, including literary creation, business copywriting, mathematical calculation, Chinese understanding and multimodal generation, such as generating images or videos from text.

He said that Wenxin Yiyan is not a tool for the technological confrontation between China and the United States, but a product of generations of Baidu technicians chasing the dream of changing the world with technology. It is a brand-new platform for Baidu to serve hundreds of millions of users and empower thousands of industries.

Some netizens said that if Wen Xinyiyan had matured, Baidu would not shy away from letting him chat on the spot.

“I see, it’s not ready yet, this time it’s just a pre-prepared demo!!” commented another viewer on Weibo (Weibo). It wrote: “Two words: that’s it,” and said that the displayed surface is a patchwork version of Baidu Encyclopedia. Baidu Baike is the company’s Wikipedia-like product.

Some Baidu employees who were not involved in the final phase of development of Wenxin Yiyan said they also had doubts about Wenxin Yiyan’s capabilities and would need to test it before giving an opinion on the quality of the product.

A business person who attended the event was more optimistic about the commercial use of the product. He said his company might consider using Wenxinyiyan, such as having it read various documents to generate summaries, or captioning videos his company produces or processes. Such apps could boost employee productivity, the person said, adding that he looked forward to Wenxinyiyan’s continuous improvement.

Baidu was once regarded as one of China‘s brightest technology giants, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Group Holding Limited, 9988.HK, BABA, referred to as: Alibaba) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700 .HK, abbreviated as: Tencent ), but Baidu’s position suffered after core advertising revenue started to slow and it posted losses in 2019.

Since then, Baidu has struggled to regain investor confidence. Since 2014, Baidu’s market capitalization has largely remained below $100 billion, compared with Tencent and Alibaba’s market capitalization that topped $800 billion in early 2021.

To find new sources of non-advertising revenue, Baidu turned to existing AI talent and technology. In 2019, Baidu promoted Wang Haifeng, an expert in natural language processing and then director of AI and Technology Group, to chief technology officer, Baidu’s first chief technology officer in nine years. Baidu has poured money into a range of technology areas, including chips and software infrastructure for AI development, self-driving cars and cloud computing.

In 2019, Baidu developed a deep learning model it named Wenxin, or Ernie in English, an adaptation of a breakthrough algorithm Google introduced two years ago for Chinese applications. Baidu subsequently developed dozens of Wenxin models, including Wenxin models for image and art generation, similar to OpenAI’s Dall-E model.

It was difficult for Baidu to commercialize these technologies before, but the sudden release of ChatGPT at the end of last year and its rapid popularity changed the situation. This opened a window of opportunity for Baidu, and its years of investment finally saw the hope of making money. ChatGPT has the same principle as Wenxinyiyan’s AI model. Both are so-called big language models, built on the same algorithm from Google.

At the end of December last year, as the popularity of ChatGPT exploded, Robin Li emphasized to employees the importance of commercializing this new development. By early January, Baidu executives had mobilized employees to start developing a ChatGPT-like product using the Wenxin Yiyan model, The Wall Street Journal reported.

After months of anticipation, Li did not give a clear indication on stage when the chatbot would be widely available. Baidu initially said last month that it would embed the chatbot into its search engine and open it to the public in March.

Some employees told The Wall Street Journal that the rush made it difficult to develop a fully functional product.

According to people familiar with the matter, until the final days before the launch, the team was still scrambling to perfect the chatbot and did not have time to launch a company-wide private test for all employees as planned.