Bain Capital takes over Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici: €1.3bn deal

Bain Capital takes over Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici: €1.3bn deal

Michele Gavino, CEO of the Italian Synthetics Factory

Bain Capital, the auction and the big hit: Acquisition of Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici

Bain Capital Private Equity won the auction for Italian Synthetic Factory spa (FIS), the company from Alte di Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza) leader in the production of active ingredients for industry pharmaceuticalwhich belongs to the family Ferrari and for whose control an auction was underway which in recent months – reads on BeBeez – has attracted the interest of various private equity funds international.

In detail, Bain Capital will acquire the entire stake held by Nine Trees Group spa (holding company of the Ferrari family) in FIS. The announcement of the signing of the binding agreement came in the course of weekend. Also attended the auction Carlyle e Apax Partnerswhile already in 2022 there was talk of interest from Permira e Advent.

