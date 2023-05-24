Bain: more digital and multi-bank customers

Bain: more digital and multi-banking customers, a new model is needed

(Teleborsa) – Italian bank customers are increasingly digital, with 70% of interactions born online and 45% of customers are now digital only. Besides, they always are more multi-banked, with 52% of customers having more than one bank. Finally, they have expectations of high quality and personalized service, with 88% of these having that want personalized service and of high quality. These are the main data that emerge from a research published on the occasion of the Bain Banking Event 2023.

“Customers’ propensity for unbundling has a significant impact on business models and should drive them to change the pattern of interaction with its customers,” explained Manfredi De’ Mozzi, senior partner and EMEA manager for Bain & Company’s SME & Corporate Banking capability.

Another element to consider is that the fintechs have started to shave leadership of traditional operators, with 57% of customers now being served by a digital bank. Also, it should not be forgotten that over the past 5 years, more than 3 branches have been closed per day. New players typically offer an excellent customer experience, even if they have significant room for improvement in risk management and profitability. “Today you win on experience and not on proximity or the product“, argued De’ Mozzi.

Technology at the heart of bank investments

According to Bain’s research, Italian banks are speeding up their own investment in technological infrastructure, with a particular focus on cloud, core banking, data and automation. In the period between 2020 and 2022, the growth in technology spending by Italian banks doubled compared to the period 2017-2020.

30% of bank CEOs include technology and automation as top priority within their strategies. Among these, the opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence are significant and will allow for the improvement of the customer experience, efficiency and risk reduction.

Another theme addressed by the report is that of ESG pressures on banks and financial players, which today they come from all stakeholders: 85% of customers have changed their purchasing behavior in line with ESG logic, and 75% of investors take these criteria into consideration in their investment decisions. Furthermore, sustainability is increasingly central to talent management: 8 out of 10 Millennials put ESG initiatives among the key drivers of job choice.

(Foto: Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash)