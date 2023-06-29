Bainuo Pharmaceuticals sincerely invites you to participate in the “2022-2023 China Pharmaceutical Industry Most Influential List Conference”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Bainuo Pharmaceuticals sincerely invites you to participate in the “2022-2023 China Pharmaceutical Industry Most Influential List Conference”

Recently, Shandong Bainuo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received an invitation to the “2022-2023 China Pharmaceutical Industry Most Influential List Conference and the 15th China Pharmaceutical Industry Development Summit Forum” conference invitation. The meeting is hosted by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce and will be held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province on July 3-5, 2023. With the theme of “promoting the high-quality development of the industry and promoting the rejuvenation of Northeast Medicine”, the conference will interpret the policies of the pharmaceutical industry and discuss hot spots from different angles, and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing our pharmaceutical industry under the background of the “Healthy China” strategy.

During the conference, the “2022-2023 Most Influential List of China‘s Pharmaceutical Industry” will be grandly released, including China‘s top 100 pharmaceutical manufacturers, China‘s top 50 pharmaceutical R&D companies, China‘s top 50 medical devices, China‘s top 100 pharmaceutical businesses, and China‘s chain drugstores Top 50 and other 12 lists.

As a one-stop solution provider for pharmaceutical research and development, Shandong Bainuo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was invited to participate in this conference. We sincerely invite you to come and participate in this industry event and communicate with us, connect supply and demand, and explore multi-directional cooperation!

Shandong Bainuo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000, adhering to the research and development spirit of “rigorous, serious, dedicated, and realistic”, and constantly providing customers with satisfactory products and services. Today, Bainuo Pharmaceuticals has a complete industrial chain of pharmaceutical R&D such as raw material and preparation pharmaceutical R&D platform, pilot production and manufacturing platform, and BE test platform. management and service.

