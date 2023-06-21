Bairong Yunchuang Adds AIGC to Create a New Financial AI Future_Financial Channel_证券星

(Original title: Bairong Yunchuang adds AIGC and joins hands to create a new financial AI future)

AIGC, a new generation of information technology system, is profoundly changing the shape of the global economy and the way we live. In this disruptive change, Bairong Cloud Innovation has increased its investment and layout in the AIGC field with an open and innovative attitude, helping enterprises to achieve digital transformation and upgrading.

As a cutting-edge enterprise of AI technology, Bairong Yunchuang actively deploys artificial intelligence technology and has developed a series of efficient AI models and algorithms. In the past few years, Bairong Yunchuang has actively promoted the “digital and intelligent “Transformation, successfully built an integrated AI platform covering all business areas of the company, and continued to improve the innovative strength of intelligent voice robots, ORCA machine learning platforms, and model management platforms.

It is worth noting that as early as 2018, Bairong Yunchuang began to devote itself to the research and development of intelligent voice robots (Chatbot). The robot uses the Transformer attention mechanism to simulate human-computer interaction. It has built-in softswitch, ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition), TTS (Text-to-Speech), NLP (Natural Language Processing) and many other advanced technologies. Demonstrated strong processing and responsiveness.

After continuous technological improvement, Bairong Yunchuang’s intelligent voice robot has achieved an interactive experience comparable to real people in terms of voice, emotion, speech speed and dialogue. Its recognition accuracy for user speech has reached an astonishing 99% or more. In terms of semantic understanding, it also widely uses pre-trained models from the same source as ChatGPT, which can realize multiple rounds of dialogue while minimizing labor costs. Today, Bairong Yunchuang’s intelligent voice robot can perform hundreds of millions of automatic interactions every day, which is absolutely leading in the industry.

Like other technology-driven companies, Bairong Yunchuang attaches great importance to technology research and development investment, and firmly believes that only continuous technological innovation can promote technological progress and better empower the financial industry. It is understood that the employees of Bairong Yunchuang R&D team accounted for 50%. According to the first quarter report, Bairong Yunchuang has accumulated more than 200 national patents and software copyrights, and these achievements widely cover many cutting-edge fields such as privacy computing, machine learning, federated learning, and intelligent voice.

Under the general trend of global digitalization, AIGC has become a new engine to promote the development of enterprises. Bairong Yunchuang will provide strong support for the digital transformation of enterprises with its excellent technical strength and service capabilities. In the future, Bairong Cloud Chuang will continue to increase its investment in the AIGC field. By continuously increasing the innovation of AIGC technology, Bairong Cloud Chuang is confident in creating greater value for enterprises and promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of the financial industry.

