Home » Bairong Yunchuang Adds AIGC to Create a New Financial AI Future_Financial Channel_证券星
Business

Bairong Yunchuang Adds AIGC to Create a New Financial AI Future_Financial Channel_证券星

by admin

(Original title: Bairong Yunchuang adds AIGC and joins hands to create a new financial AI future)

AIGC, a new generation of information technology system, is profoundly changing the shape of the global economy and the way we live. In this disruptive change, Bairong Cloud Innovation has increased its investment and layout in the AIGC field with an open and innovative attitude, helping enterprises to achieve digital transformation and upgrading.

As a cutting-edge enterprise of AI technology, Bairong Yunchuang actively deploys artificial intelligence technology and has developed a series of efficient AI models and algorithms. In the past few years, Bairong Yunchuang has actively promoted the “digital and intelligent “Transformation, successfully built an integrated AI platform covering all business areas of the company, and continued to improve the innovative strength of intelligent voice robots, ORCA machine learning platforms, and model management platforms.

It is worth noting that as early as 2018, Bairong Yunchuang began to devote itself to the research and development of intelligent voice robots (Chatbot). The robot uses the Transformer attention mechanism to simulate human-computer interaction. It has built-in softswitch, ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition), TTS (Text-to-Speech), NLP (Natural Language Processing) and many other advanced technologies. Demonstrated strong processing and responsiveness.

After continuous technological improvement, Bairong Yunchuang’s intelligent voice robot has achieved an interactive experience comparable to real people in terms of voice, emotion, speech speed and dialogue. Its recognition accuracy for user speech has reached an astonishing 99% or more. In terms of semantic understanding, it also widely uses pre-trained models from the same source as ChatGPT, which can realize multiple rounds of dialogue while minimizing labor costs. Today, Bairong Yunchuang’s intelligent voice robot can perform hundreds of millions of automatic interactions every day, which is absolutely leading in the industry.

See also  Online spending grows (+ 28%) in the South

Like other technology-driven companies, Bairong Yunchuang attaches great importance to technology research and development investment, and firmly believes that only continuous technological innovation can promote technological progress and better empower the financial industry. It is understood that the employees of Bairong Yunchuang R&D team accounted for 50%. According to the first quarter report, Bairong Yunchuang has accumulated more than 200 national patents and software copyrights, and these achievements widely cover many cutting-edge fields such as privacy computing, machine learning, federated learning, and intelligent voice.

Under the general trend of global digitalization, AIGC has become a new engine to promote the development of enterprises. Bairong Yunchuang will provide strong support for the digital transformation of enterprises with its excellent technical strength and service capabilities. In the future, Bairong Cloud Chuang will continue to increase its investment in the AIGC field. By continuously increasing the innovation of AIGC technology, Bairong Cloud Chuang is confident in creating greater value for enterprises and promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of the financial industry.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network

You may also like

Those who own their own property are happier,...

Monday 26 June 2023: EU Foreign Affairs Council

The centralized signing ceremony for key projects in...

After the start of the Deutschlandticket, public transport...

Shocking Tuscans, the radical chic photographer: “Berlusconi? Luckily...

Verdi felt: How the husband of a board...

Tesla is a member of the S&P 500...

Negotiations between Deutsche Bahn and EVG will continue

Cautious bags. Powell expects more rate hikes: still...

Passive income: This is how I earn 400...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy