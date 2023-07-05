Baixin Bank Launches Innovative “Used Car Order Loan” to Revolutionize Used Car Financing

Baixin Bank Introduces Innovative “Used Car Order Loan” Product to Solve Financing Difficulties for Second-Hand Car Dealers

Baixin Bank, China‘s first independent legal person direct selling bank, has launched a groundbreaking financial product called the “Used Car Order Loan.” This product aims to address the various challenges faced by the used car industry, such as low flexibility, slow timeliness, imperfect vehicle valuation system, and cumbersome offline operation processes.

The “Used Car Order Loan” is a purely online financing solution that does not require collateral or guarantees. It provides financing opportunities for second-hand car dealers, allowing them to overcome their financing difficulties. On the first day of its launch, Baixin Bank offered a pre-approved credit of 20 million yuan to ten second-hand car dealers, successfully granting the first loan.

According to an official from Baixin Bank, the introduction of the “Used Car Order Loan” demonstrates the bank’s commitment to leveraging digital banking advantages and its deep understanding of the used car market. By identifying the pain points of the industry and exploring innovative solutions through chain finance, Baixin Bank aims to provide a digital supply chain model for the automotive industry.

Compared to traditional financing models, Baixin Bank’s “Used Car Order Loan” is based on the capital demand generated by the dealer’s purchase of vehicles from the car source supplier in the second-hand car transaction. The dealer’s inventory vehicles serve as collateral for the loan, providing working capital for the purchase of vehicles. The maximum credit line for this loan is 5 million yuan. Notably, the product features a seamless online process, allowing car dealers to apply for loans and make repayments at any time. The use of smart risk control, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and other technologies enables hourly approval and second-level loan release. Car dealers can simply fill in the car order information on their mobile phones, completing the application process within 5 minutes. This efficiency significantly improves the overall car ordering services for second-hand car dealers.

Baixin Bank has always prioritized serving the real economy and driving financial inclusiveness through the use of AI technology. It aims to assist in the digital transformation and development of traditional industries, specifically targeting small and medium-sized enterprises. In the future, Baixin Bank plans to continue its focus on innovation and the application exploration of industrial digital financial technology. Additionally, it will leverage the new live broadcast format utilized by second-hand car dealers to provide more convenient digital financial products and services to the industry. Through these efforts, Baixin Bank aims to make inclusive financial services more accessible, effectively improving the quality and efficiency of serving the real economy.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are encouraged to verify the facts with the relevant parties before making any decisions. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of this website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

