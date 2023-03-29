In 2022, Migros had to accept a drop in net profit of more than 30 percent to 459 million francs.

Profitability has suffered from the strong cost increases, especially for raw materials, the cooperative announced at its balance sheet conference.

Migros suffered the profit dip despite record sales last year. In the previous year, 668 million francs rang in the cash register when company sales were deducted.

The increased costs are to blame for the collapse in profits, Migros said. In the raw materials, packaging and energy industries alone, these would have cost CHF 250 million.

Less sales in stores

Overall, Migros broke the 30 billion franc mark in sales for the first time last year, as has been known since January. Specifically, the turnover of the Migros Group rose by 4.2 percent to CHF 30.1 billion. The main driver for this was the recovery in those areas that had suffered particularly badly from the pandemic: above all the travel and leisure business and gastronomy. Growth in e-commerce also contributed to the positive development. On the other hand, the Migros shops that had benefited from the effects of the corona virus made less sales. Overall, the retail sales of all companies in the Migros Group in Switzerland remained stable compared to the previous year at CHF 24.7 billion. But because the costs have risen, the margin has fallen and with it the profit.

The higher costs could only be partially compensated for with price increases, and so the margins continued to shrink.

cumbersome structures

The fact that business with the retail trade at Migros is hardly profitable also has to do with home-grown problems – the often criticized outdated structure. Within the Migros Group, the ten regional cooperatives are managed as independent units.

Each cooperative has its own management as well as its own purchasing, sales and organization – a costly affair. A new structure is now being tested in order to simplify the processes.

Assessment by SRF business editor Matthias Pfander

The largest retailer in Switzerland has a problem – or, to be precise, several. Homemade and exogenous. Earning power has been falling in the core business for a long time. Now there is inflation, which brings with it higher costs that cannot simply be passed on to customers through higher prices. The margins are therefore falling. And the boost from the pandemic driving demand has ebbed. What's more, the geopolitical uncertainties and the gloomy prospects for economic development are depressing consumer sentiment. The conversion of the encrusted Migros structure with the strong regional cooperatives and the administration in Zurich has started, but it will take a while before the results are available. In the best case for Migros, this speeds up processes, creates synergies and thus helps to reduce costs. From this point of view, the forthcoming change at the top of the group comes at a good time. It was probably the last major public appearance by the outgoing Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen. His designated successor, Denner boss Mario Irminger, will take office on May 1st. He cleaned out the discount subsidiary of Migros and got it back on track – in times of increasing competition from German competitors Lidl and Aldi. Irminger now has the task of proving his skills in the larger Migros structure. A risk for him that should not be underestimated: he could be crushed between the strong regional leaders of Migros, the heads of the regional cooperatives – with one exception all men. According to reports, the boss Zumbrunnen failed at this point. Should his successor not be able to assert himself here, Migros will remain a major construction site for much longer.

For the outgoing Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen there is “a lot of potential” to save costs here: “These are the slopes that have to be pursued.” The cooperatives should therefore move closer together.

What should Migros look like in the future?

But there is also a tussle over competencies – a tug of war between the headquarters in Zurich and the ten regional cooperatives. Zumbrunnen has since thrown in the towel and announced his resignation a few months ago. At the end of April it will be over for him at Migros. His successor will be Denner’s current boss, Mario Irminger.

In retail, the core business, Migros is struggling – the fact that the group still makes a profit of 459 million francs is mainly due to the good result of Migros Bank. Without them, the profit would be much lower.