  • Zurich Airport recovered from the corona crisis in the 2022 financial year.
  • After a loss in 2021, there was a profit again last year.
  • The shareholders also get their share: the dividend payment is resumed.

Revenue increased in the 2022 financial year by a good 50 percent to CHF 1.02 billion thanks to the sharp increase in passenger numbers compared to the previous year, according to Zurich Airport. The pre-crisis level of the 2019 financial year was therefore still almost 20 percent short of earnings.

Operating profit at Ebitda level almost doubled to CHF 556 million. The bottom line, also thanks to positive special effects, was a net profit of 207 million francs after a minus of 10 million in 2021 and a deficit of 69 million in 2020.

No dividend for three years

The distribution of a total of CHF 3.50 per share will be proposed to the shareholders. This consists of a regular dividend of CHF 2.40 and a special payment of CHF 1.10 per share.

Dividend payments had previously been suspended for three years. The numbers were better than the analysts had expected. For the current year, the airport operator expects the number of passengers to increase to 26 million. Despite the persistently challenging environment, net profit should continue to increase, they say.


Zurich regional journal, March 14, 2023, 7:30 a.m.;


