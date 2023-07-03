Balances of 3.5 billion. Foreign tourists will save the trade

Listen to the audio version of the article

Uncertain sentiment in view of the start of the summer sales which will start on Thursday. According to Codacons forecasts, between 3 and 3.5 billion will be spent, with 70% of Italians looking for late-season deals. To save the season will be tourism or rather foreign tourists, traditional aficionados of shopping during their holidays. They will fill the boutiques in the shopping streets of the metropolis, in the cities of art and in the outlets. As far as Italians are concerned, clothing and footwear are the sectors that have paid the highest price due to the bad weather that poured over the peninsula between April and the first half of June, influencing the purchases of citizens in the sector, according to Codacons . The sales could therefore be an opportunity for families to deal with those purchases postponed in recent weeks: in fact, the number of citizens intending to take advantage of the sales is growing, around 70% of Italians according to Codacons estimates, against 60% last year year. However, skyrocketing inflation and the price emergency affecting our country risk affecting the spending budgets that consumers will dedicate to sales, leading to greater prudence when shopping.

According to the fourth edition of Bain & Company’s Holiday Shopping Outlook, 25% of Italians will spend more during the summer sales than during the winter ones, with a growing trend for discount stores and outlets as the online channel normalizes. «In view of the summer sales, over one in four Italians will spend more than the previous year, a common trend for men and women, and particularly accentuated in the younger generations – explains Andrea Petronio, Senior Partner and Head of the Retail practice of Bain & Company in Italy -. The expected average spending budget stands at 176 euros with clothing as always the kingpin (82%), followed by personal care products (29%) and food (26%)». This greater caution in purchases is preparatory to the summer holidays because almost 40% of families expect to spend more than in 2022. The average budget is around 1,180 euros, largely destined for accommodation. Over half of Italians book their holidays online, with the exception of Boomers who prefer to book on site (30%) or go as guests with friends (14%).

«The expectations of Italians on their holidays are growing strongly this year, with an increase from 56% to 78% of those who will leave compared to 2022. Italy remains the preferred destination, while for those who will go abroad the Europe leads the ranking (77% of preferences), followed by North America (10%) and Asia (9%). The duration of the holidays for most Italians will be 1-2 weeks» underlines Petronio. The sea remains the favorite destination for almost two thirds of Italians, followed by cities of art (32%) and the mountains (27%). As far as accommodation is concerned, around half of Italians will opt for hotel stays, followed by houses for rent or B&Bs (43%) and houses owned or owned by friends/relatives. As for spending, 37% of Italians expect to spend more than last year, while only 10% expect to save for the holidays.