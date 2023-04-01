La Russa in the storm, ironic memes arrive from the web

After storm that broke out on the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russawho in an interview with “Terraverso”, a Libero podcast, responding to the criticisms of Prime Minister Meloni about the Fosse Ardeatine massacre referring to “Italian dead” declared: “Via Rasella was a far from noble page of the Resistance, those killed were a band of semi-retired people and non-Nazis from the SS”, there are already those who are ironic on the net. In the new essay panel Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani.it. the exchange between Balbus and Mussolini: “Duce, these don’t even know how to write!”, “Don’t worry about Italo… you’ll see that ‘Gnazio says something”.

