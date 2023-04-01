The cartoon of the wise Yogananda for Affaritaliani.it
La Russa in the storm, ironic memes arrive from the web
After storm that broke out on the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russawho in an interview with “Terraverso”, a Libero podcast, responding to the criticisms of Prime Minister Meloni about the Fosse Ardeatine massacre referring to “Italian dead” declared: “Via Rasella was a far from noble page of the Resistance, those killed were a band of semi-retired people and non-Nazis from the SS”, there are already those who are ironic on the net. In the new essay panel Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani.it. the exchange between Balbus and Mussolini: “Duce, these don’t even know how to write!”, “Don’t worry about Italo… you’ll see that ‘Gnazio says something”.
