Balcony power plant: You really save that much money

Not only people with their own home and a sunny roof can produce their own electricity. Also tenants with conveniently located balconies. Astrid860/Getty Images

At the latest with the Ukraine war and the energy crisis, there was a hype about so-called balcony power plants.

However, a calculator from the HTW Berlin shows that even under ideal conditions, the small solar systems only pay for themselves after several years.

With a small 400-watt system, you can save around 264 kilowatt-hours of electricity from the grid every year – with an 800-watt system, a good 380 kilowatt-hours.

At least since the outbreak of the energy crisis, solar systems have been one of the hype topics of the moment. But people who don’t own a home would also like to be less dependent on price peaks on the electricity market. While current tenant electricity models are complex, more and more consumers are turning to balcony power plants. Here, too, there are a few things to consider. One of the key questions: How much electricity and thus money do the systems, also known as plug-in solar systems, really save? And when does the purchase pay off?

gives answers a detailed plug-in solar calculator at the Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW Berlin). First of all, it shows which influencing factors solar power is subject to: The orientation of the respective balcony has just as much an influence on the output as the angle of inclination of the solar system and any shading by trees. And particularly in the case of systems without storage, the electricity savings largely depend on whether usage behavior is adjusted. In other words: washing machines should run when the sun is shining – not when all the electricity is drawn from the grid at night.

But the system itself also makes a difference. One or two panels, each with a peak power of 400 watts, are common for balcony power plants. This is what the nominal output is called, i.e. the maximum output of a panel under standard conditions. Whether panels with 400 or 800 watts: the inverter limits the outgoing power to a maximum of 600 watts.

read too

Balcony power plant: Plug-in solar systems really bring that much and you have to consider that when buying

Balcony power plants: The orientation determines the electricity production

A two-person apartment with a balcony serves as an example. According to the comparison portal Verivox, it has an average power consumption of 2100 kilowatt hours per year.

Let’s first calculate the scenario with ideal conditions. That would mean: Your balcony power plant is hanging on a south-facing balcony without any shade and the panels are at an angle of between 30 and 35 degrees from the railing.

According to the HTW calculator, a single module with a 400 watt peak produces around 395 kilowatt hours of electricity over the year. Two modules with a total of 800 watt peak generate about twice that, i.e. 780 kilowatt hours.

read too

Solar boom: You really save that much electricity with a solar system on your roof

Fridge and computer consumption covered

The less electricity you produce, the higher the proportion that you use yourself. Depending on the power consumption of your devices, you can cover the refrigerator and the computer with 400 watts. Whereby high-end gaming PCs quickly consume 500 watts under load. For comparison: devices such as kettles and toasters often have a power consumption of around 1000 watts. The electricity produced is sufficient for this at most proportionally, even with several panels.

The HTW calculates that 67 percent of the modules will be used by the user themselves. Means: Over the year you avoid 264 kilowatt hours of electricity from the grid. With two modules, the proportion of self-use drops to 49 percent. Nevertheless, you avoid significantly more, namely 379 kilowatt hours.

Despite cost savings: the system only pays for itself after years

According to Verivox, the electricity price for new customers is currently 28.3 cents per kilowatt hour. Means: One panel saves you almost 75 euros, two panels around 107 euros in electricity costs per year. Depending on the purchase and assembly costs – a panel is available from around 400 euros and upwards – the balcony power plant only pays off after a few years. With the fairly high standard prices of 530 or 730 euros, the HTW assumes an amortization after seven to eight years. Even if you only pay 400 euros for a small system, the investment will only pay off after six years if the electricity price remains constant.

Balcony power plant with ideal alignment400 Watt800 WattElectricity generated395 kilowatt hours780 kilowatt hours Avoided electricity consumption264 kilowatt hours379 kilowatt hoursSavings per year (at 28.3 cents per kWh)75 Euro107 EuroThose: Plug-in solar simulator from HTW Berlin

read too

I bought a balcony power plant for 790 euros – my project almost failed over one hurdle

If you have an east- or west-facing balcony, the yield is 40 to 80 kilowatt hours less per year. The time until the system pays off is only slightly longer in this case. According to the computer from the HTW, you should then attach the balcony power plant flat to the railing.

Battery storage for balcony power plants?

With large solar systems for the roof of single-family homes or other properties, many consumers use electricity storage. The advantage: The electricity produced does not have to be consumed directly and the self-used share increases. However, the acquisition costs are sometimes considerable.

While this does not matter too much for large systems with a corresponding total price, the purchase price for balcony power plants increases significantly. For combinations of panels with an 800 watt peak and a storage capacity of one or 1.5 kilowatt hours, you quickly have to shell out well over 1,000 euros, sometimes over 2,000 euros. This increases your independence from the power grid. If you calculate with constant electricity prices, however, the period until the system is financially worthwhile is extended – according to the HTW calculator, even under ideal conditions to ten to twelve years.

read too

Apply for a grant for balcony power plants: In these countries and cities you will receive grants of up to 1450 euros

Should the costs per kilowatt hour rise drastically in the coming years, every kilowatt hour produced will become more valuable. And that would mean that a balcony power plant would pay for itself more quickly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

