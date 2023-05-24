Balcony power plants: Installation could be easier for tenants

A new draft law aims to simplify the installation of mini solar systems for tenants. picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

A new draft law aims to make it easier for tenants to install a mini solar system on their balcony. The draft provides that the installation of a mini solar system is no longer considered a structural change. Landlords could only prohibit installation after the draft law came into force in exceptional cases. However, the consent of the owner is still required. In order to enable more flexibility, the holding of virtual owner meetings should therefore also be made easier.

through the energy crisis many people have come up with the topic of power supply and the energy transition dealt with. Among other things, the interest in minisolar systems or balcony power plants.

That’s what the new bill says

The installation of a minisolar system as structural changes to the building, Renter need the consent of the landlord. The latter can refuse permission without justification. As the “Weltreported, that could soon change.

A draft law that the newspaper has seen provides that the installation of balcony power plants could no longer be considered a structural change in the future, but would count as a “privileged measure”. The newspaper writes that tenants could demand approval in the future and Landlord could hardly prohibit the installation.

However, the approval of the owners’ meeting is still required. According to “Welt”, the owners’ meeting must agree with a simple majority and can also specify what the system should look like. Since owner meetings in Germany are often planned well in advance, spontaneous decisions are hardly possible.

Therefore, according to “Welt”, the federal government is lowering the hurdle for owner meetings: With a three-quarters majority, the owners should be able to decide to hold purely online meetings. This is intended to facilitate virtual meetings and ensure more flexibility.

