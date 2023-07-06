Balcony power plants: the government wants to strengthen tenants with the installation

Two new draft laws are intended to make it easier to register and install balcony power plants. picture alliance/dpa | Stephen Sauer

Balcony power plants are booming: more than half of the approximately 230,000 plug-in solar systems reported to the Federal Network Agency were installed in 2023

The federal government wants to continue to promote the expansion: Two new draft laws are intended to simplify the reporting procedure – and give tenants a right to the installation of a balcony power plant vis-à-vis landlords and owners.

The consumer center welcomes the measures in a statement. But she also demands that it be more transparent for operators how they register their desire for feed-in tariffs.

Interest in balcony power plants has exploded in the wake of the energy crisis. Around 230,000 of the small plug-in solar systems have been registered with the Federal Network Agency – more than half of them were reported in 2023. The federal government now wants to further promote the expansion. And saws through two major hurdles in installation and registration in two draft laws. Above all, tenants and apartment owners should in future have a right to the installation from their landlord or the owners’ meeting.

Tenants should have the right to balcony power plants

That comes from one Ministry of Justice bill out. So far, a balcony power plant has been considered a structural change to the building – even if you only attach the panels to the railing with clamps and do not drill into the building fabric. Therefore, the landlord or the homeowners association (WEG) must currently agree to an installation and can therefore simply reject the project.

In the future, the installation of a balcony power plant will be considered a so-called “privileged structural change”. Both tenants and apartment owners could then request approval. You wouldn’t have to argue about it anymore ob the mini solar system is installed, but only that How clear up. In other words: what the system should look like and how you want to install it.

Means: You still have to coordinate the installation with your landlord or WEG. However, they can only cancel completely in exceptional cases – for example, if the structural conditions simply do not allow it. Otherwise tenants can take legal action against the refusal. It is also impossible for landlords to make so many specifications about the “how” of the installation that they ultimately prevent the balcony power plant.

Balcony power plant: Registration with the network operator is not necessary

The federal government also wants to simplify registration. There’s a second bill that Business Insider has seen, and that according to the tech portal “Golem” is expected to come into force on January 1, 2024. According to the provisional meeting schedule, the cabinet will vote on July 26. After the summer break, the draft would still have to go through the Bundestag.

In essence, the draft provides for three changes:

Die Registration of balcony power plants with a maximum output power of 800 watts should be simplified. So far, anyone who buys such a system not only has to enter it in the market master data register of the Federal Network Agency, but also report it to the network operator. The last step should be omitted with the change in the future. Rather, the network operator must check the entered data without further registration by the operator and install a suitable meter. The draft law also provides that registration to simplify “considerably” in the market master data register of the Federal Network Agency. keyword counter: In the future, plug-in solar really should be “plug and play”. Currently you must have at least one electricity meter with a backstop if you want to operate the system. If your electricity meter does not have this, it runs backwards if you do not directly consume the electricity produced by the balcony power plant yourself. To the annoyance of the electricity provider, who can then bill fewer kilowatt hours than you drew from the grid.

In the future, however, you can connect your balcony power plant before the grid operator has installed a meter with a backstop or a bidirectional meter. He has four months to do this. If he does not hurry, the electricity you feed in will be offset against the electricity drawn over time.

Consumer centers are also demanding feed-in tariffs for plug-in solar

In a statement, the consumer advice center welcomes the federal government’s plan to significantly simplify the installation of balcony power plants through the planned changes in the draft law. However, it demands that operators of plug-in solar systems have simpler and more transparent access to the feed-in tariff. So far, they would have had to report to the network operator separately.

In general, it is currently difficult for consumers to understand how they can get payment for the electricity fed into the grid. She therefore proposes integrating this into the registration process at the Federal Network Agency.

