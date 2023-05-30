Ballots, clear victory for the centre-right. Schlein disaster in Tuscany

Sicily, Catania goes to the first round at the center-right

The centre-right won the ballots. A sign of strength for the government and weakness for the opposition, Elly Schlein’s Pd in ​​the lead. The main success is certainly that of Ancona. The centre-right wrests the Marche capital from the centre-left with Daniele Silvetti. The Dem secretary bet everything on Tuscany but in Massa the CDX won with Francesco Persiani, in Pisa Michele Conti (also CDX) prevailed and perhaps in Siena the government alliance held the municipality with NIcoletta Fabio. Clear victory for the centre-right also a Toasts, where Pino Marchionna beat Roberto Fusco supported not only by the Democratic Party but also by the 5 Star Movement. In Terni, the civic center-right Bandecchi wins against the official candidate of the centre-right. The centre-left consoles itself with the narrow victory in Vicenza.

Also to Catania, where instead there was a vote for the first round, the victory has already gone to the centre-right, while a Trapani the challenge reopens and is head to head with the centre-left. Ragusa goes to the outgoing mayor Cassi, Syracuse he will have to contend with the second round, but the center-right is ahead. "We win all over Italy", exulted by FI Tajani. There was also a low turnout for this round: when polling closes at 3 pm, the definitive figure from the Interior Ministry is a participation of 49.64 percent against 58.39% in the first round.


