Home » Ballots, in Syracuse Calenda beats the CDX. Acireale, victory of FI
Business

Ballots, in Syracuse Calenda beats the CDX. Acireale, victory of FI

by admin
Ballots, in Syracuse Calenda beats the CDX. Acireale, victory of FI

Ballots, Sicuracusa: the outgoing mayor Francesco Italia with 55% of the preferences is reconfirmed

Declining turnout in the four municipalities of Sicily where yesterday and today people voted in the ballots of the local elections (Syracuse, Piazza Armerina, Acireale and Aci Sant’Antonio).

At the final closing of the polls, at 3 pm, 40.84% ​​of those entitled to vote, with a decrease of 18.76% compared to the previous consultations in which there was a turnout of 58.61%.

In particular in Syracuse, the only capital affected by the ballot round, 38.74% of the voters voted, with a drop of 16.10% compared to the previous administrations which had seen 54.84% of the voters go to the polls . Here, the outgoing mayor Francis Italy with 55% of the preferences being reconfirmed. The other candidate on the ballot, Ferdinand Messina, is at 45%. Italy is supported by five civic lists, the three in the first round plus the two of Edy Bandiera, a former mayoral candidate who chose to support him in the runoff.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Gas, it is necessary to double the extraction to bring down the price increases

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy