Ballots, in Syracuse Calenda beats the CDX. Acireale, victory of FI

Ballots, Sicuracusa: the outgoing mayor Francesco Italia with 55% of the preferences is reconfirmed

Declining turnout in the four municipalities of Sicily where yesterday and today people voted in the ballots of the local elections (Syracuse, Piazza Armerina, Acireale and Aci Sant’Antonio).

At the final closing of the polls, at 3 pm, 40.84% ​​of those entitled to vote, with a decrease of 18.76% compared to the previous consultations in which there was a turnout of 58.61%.

In particular in Syracuse, the only capital affected by the ballot round, 38.74% of the voters voted, with a drop of 16.10% compared to the previous administrations which had seen 54.84% of the voters go to the polls . Here, the outgoing mayor Francis Italy with 55% of the preferences being reconfirmed. The other candidate on the ballot, Ferdinand Messina, is at 45%. Italy is supported by five civic lists, the three in the first round plus the two of Edy Bandiera, a former mayoral candidate who chose to support him in the runoff.

