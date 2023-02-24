Balneari, Mattarella and the signature “with reserve” at the Milleproroghe

Il Quirinal evaluate the intervention on the decree approved by the Camera on the One thousand extensions. In the crosshairs of Mattarella there would be in particular the measure sui bathing and yet another postponement. Montecitorio approved it with 142 votes in favour, 90 against and four abstentions. But the Quirinale – we read in Repubblica – could accompany the signature of the provision with a comment letter. In the viewfinder there would be the postponement of the tenders for beach concessions. This is what leaked yesterday from parliamentary sources. The Colle technicians would have identified two critical issues: in the first place the referral would clash with the European indication – the Bolkenstein directive – to tender out state-owned areas, under penalty of the risk of an infringement procedure; and with a sentence of the Council of State of November 2021 which fixed the expiration of the extensions of the concessions existing at 31 December 2023.

Il deferral of one year – strongly desired by Forza Italia and Lega with an amendment approved in the Senate close to the vote in Lazio – would clash with these indications. The Quirinale – continues Repubblica – would be fine evaluating the text, arrived at his offices in the evening. The scheme would be the one already used in the past: there could be the promulgation of the decree (which contains as many as 350 deadlines, including smart working and cashback) accompanied however from some observations. We will see if the government will decide to welcome them. Georgia Melons seemed willing to change the law already during the examination at Palazzo Madama, but the resistance of Lega e FI they have it prevented.

