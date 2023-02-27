The European Commission returns to the dispute concerning bathing establishments, after the Milleproroghe decree was promulgated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellawith an explicit reference to the theme.

“We have learned from the press that the conversion into law of the Milleproroghe decree, which would further extend – at least until 31 December 2024 – the current beach concessions in Italy, was promulgated by the President of the Italian Republic with reservations, in particular in relation to ‘profiles of incompatibility with European law”. The EU Commission will now carefully evaluate the content and effects of the provision, which has not yet been notified, to assess the appropriate response”. So a Brussels spokesman, in response to a question from theAnsastresses the need to ensure “transparency and fair competition” in the sector.

The hot dossier is now back in the hands of the premier, Giorgia Meloniwhich must quickly unravel the tangle – as requested by Colle – by finding a mediation between the promise to extend the concessions and the attempt to avoid the impact on the European track given that it is assumed to be imminent a ruling by the European Court of Justice and Italy risks an infringement procedure.

While awaiting the next steps, Brussels takes “the opportunity to reiterate that EU law” on services “requires national rules to ensure equal treatment of operators, without any direct or indirect advantage for any specific operator, promote innovation and fair competition, provide for a fair return on investments made and protect against the risk of monopoly of public resources to the benefit of consumers and businesses”. And he recalls that “as indicated by the recent” legal “decisions taken against Portugal (reasoned opinion of January) and Spain” on the seaside concessions, “the Commission believes that the national legislations of all the Member States must promote the modernization of the sector “.

Balneari, hypocrisy in government by Walter Galbiati

February 25, 2023



“Transparency and fair competition – adds the EU executive – would give legal certainty and stimulate investment and innovation both for existing concessionaires and for new operators in the key sector of seaside tourism”.

The line is once again suggested by the League with the vice president of the Senate, Gian Marco Centinaiowho assured the conference Onda d’urto balneari in mobilization: “Since there will be mapping, at that point we will understand whether the resource is scarce or not. If it is not scarce, we will have to follow what Europe says, i.e. that the Bolkenstein directive works and must be applied when the resource is scarce. And therefore we would be right and the seaside resorts must get out of the Bolkenstein”.