Balneari, the EU Court is still curbing Italy: automatic renewal rejected

Balneari, the EU Court: “No to the automatic renewal of concessions”

The occupation concessions of Italian beaches “they cannot be renewed automatically”, but must be “subject to an impartial and transparent selection procedure”. The Court of Justice of the EU recalls it, in a sentence relating to a case that sees the Agcm, the Antitrust authority, opposed to the Municipality of Ginosa, in the Tarantino area. THE national courts and administrative authoritiesclarifies the EU Court, “are required to apply the relevant rules of EU lawdisapplying the provisions of national law that do not comply with them”.

With today’s ruling, the EU Court declares, in the first place, that “the directive applies to all concessions of occupation of the maritime state propertyregardless of whether they present a certain cross-border interest or whether they concern a situation the relevant elements of which all remain confined within a single Member State”. Secondly, “EU law does not prevent the scarcity of natural resources and available concessions is assessed by combining a general and abstract approach, at the national level, and a case-by-case approach, based on an analysis of the coastal territory of the municipality in question. It is necessary that the criteria adopted by a Member State to assess the scarcity of usable natural resources are based on objective, non-discriminatory, transparent and proportionate parameters”, the judges affirm.

