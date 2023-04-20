Home » Balneari, the EU Court is still curbing Italy: automatic renewal rejected
Business

Balneari, the EU Court is still curbing Italy: automatic renewal rejected

by admin
Balneari, the EU Court is still curbing Italy: automatic renewal rejected

(Image source: Pexels)

Balneari, the EU Court: “No to the automatic renewal of concessions”

The occupation concessions of Italian beaches “they cannot be renewed automatically”, but must be “subject to an impartial and transparent selection procedure”. The Court of Justice of the EU recalls it, in a sentence relating to a case that sees the Agcm, the Antitrust authority, opposed to the Municipality of Ginosa, in the Tarantino area. THE national courts and administrative authoritiesclarifies the EU Court, “are required to apply the relevant rules of EU lawdisapplying the provisions of national law that do not comply with them”.

With today’s ruling, the EU Court declares, in the first place, that “the directive applies to all concessions of occupation of the maritime state propertyregardless of whether they present a certain cross-border interest or whether they concern a situation the relevant elements of which all remain confined within a single Member State”. Secondly, “EU law does not prevent the scarcity of natural resources and available concessions is assessed by combining a general and abstract approach, at the national level, and a case-by-case approach, based on an analysis of the coastal territory of the municipality in question. It is necessary that the criteria adopted by a Member State to assess the scarcity of usable natural resources are based on objective, non-discriminatory, transparent and proportionate parameters”, the judges affirm.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The development of FOF has entered the fast lane, Guangfa Yuexiang has a one-year holding period and will be on sale from January 6 next year.

You may also like

According to the BGH ruling, brokers are not...

Africa: appointment in May at Macfrut for the...

IBM’s net profit in the first quarter was...

RBB: Prime Minister Woidke put journalists under pressure

Lega, the Sallusti-Fedriga case breaks out. Salvini did...

Construct the financial center of western China and...

Elvah: Charging station app for e-cars slips into...

Skyrocketing inflation (and not for energy): clouds on...

Real estate agents are not allowed to collect...

US: Treasury yields down, 10-year at 3.56%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy