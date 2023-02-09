Balneari, all postponed to 2024. The oppositions: “Now EU sanctions”

Il government is working on the decree A thousand extensions and from finance commission in Senate important news arrives, passes amendments key. Extension of one year, from 31 December 2023 to 31 December 2024 of bathing concessions and 5 more months, until July of this year, for the mapping of the concessions themselves. These – we read in the Corriere della Sera – i terms of the agreement found yesterday at a summit between the government and the majority. In the meeting, under pressure from the categories, it was decided to vote on the Forza Italia amendment which extends the Suspension from the competing concessions while the rapporteurs were entrusted with the task of presenting an amendment for the extension of the mapping. The oppositions: “Now the EU sanctions“. In terms of health, an Fdi amendment has been passed which allows the medici of general medicine and pediatricians to go into retirement at age 72 instead of 70. Skipped this option for doctors instead hospitallers.

With the approval of a amendment of the government – continues the Corriere – also comes extended and strengthened the so-called tax break in the common. Local authorities will have until 31 March to communicate whether they adhere to the excerpt from the folders for the period 2000-2015 for an amount up to a thousand euros regarding i local taxes, such as Imu and fines. Finally, it has nothing to do with the Milleproroghe, but the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetticonfirmed that the Rai fee will not come most paid with the bill of light: «This year I took responsibility and a lot of criticism because the fee remained in the bill, otherwise everything jumped. But from next year it will be necessary find another tool».

