With the Milleproroghe decree comes yet another postponement on the issue of bathing establishments, i.e. the mapping of the Italian coasts and the banning of concessions for beach umbrellas and deck chairs.

After the confusion of the day before, Italy is in serious danger of getting involved on a collision course with Europe which has been asking for a review of the concessions for some time: in fact, the go-ahead from the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Senate for the amendments concerning the seaside resorts arrived on Thursday morning. The rapporteur of the provision, Dario Damiani, on the sidelines of the proceedings, confirmed that the amendments of the rapporteurs and the reformulated ones of Fi and Lega have been approved.

Concessions until 31 December 2024

It is therefore the 5-month extension of the terms of the mapping of the Italian coasts, which moves to the end of July. And above all of the one-year extension of the tendering of concessions to exploit the coast: thus arriving at the end of 2024, in defiance not only of the requests of Brussels but also of the findings of the State Council which had indicated December 31, 2023 as the deadline. All this, and it is the third leg of the intervention, to formally give time to a table on the subject at Palazzo Chigi.

The reactions

Commenting on the latest developments, i Northern League senators Massimiliano Romeo, Gian Marco Centinaio and Roberto Marti they spoke of “maximum compliance with European directives but with respect for national interests, which are fundamental for Italy in this sector”. The bathing establishments are in fact considered a “friendly” category by the government. “The solution found on the subject of beach concessions goes in the direction of listening to the trade associations and at the same time protecting the mayors and local administrators from the excessive discretionary power that they had been granted, so as to avoid any possible legal controversy that concerned”, say the Northern League senators. “The realities of the sector will be involved by the government in the next steps to be taken. The Lega’s amendment to the provision, which provides for the establishment of a technical table with the trade associations, goes precisely in the direction of favoring a constructive comparison with the realities most representative and listen to their requests”.

Lavinia Mennuni, senator of Fdi, welcomes “the prohibition for local authorities to issue tenders until the legislative decrees are issued. I am sure that an adequate solution will soon be given to a complex and age-old problem from which the protection of the landscape, of the sandy shores, of our extraordinary culture made up of companies that have invested over the years to reach that exceptional level, fruit of all-Italian beauty and tradition”.

I lunge instead of the Pdthrough the group leader in the Budget Committee, Daniel missing: “With the approval of the amendments by the majority, the government bows down to the seaside resorts. In essence, with an extravagant and unprecedented balancing act, an almost useless sop is given to every political force: the league is promised a table to discuss, an extension , to give a little more time for the mapping.This way the problems of the companies are not solved, the relationship with Europe is stressed, the implementation of the PNRR is called into question, with the risk of an infringement procedure for our country”.

Also Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Verdi and the Left, announces reactions: “We will send the EU a letter to open the infringement procedure”, noting that “the tendering of beach concessions is postponed by one year with an amendment wanted by the right, in clear violation of the provisions of the Council of State and of the directive which Italy cannot fail to apply”. “This right-wing government protects the privileges of those who pay concessions at ridiculously low prices in the face of enormous turnovers. It is also damaging to the state coffers: out of a turnover of 7 billion a year in the sector, just over 100 million euros a year and with an estimated evasion rate of 50%”.