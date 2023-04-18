Balneari, the ultimatum on concessions from the EU arrives: “Within two months”

The battle on bathing concessions between Italy and the European Union has been going on for some time. But now the EU Commission has given Rome a ultimatumso that it aligns with the Bolkestein directive in the field of beach concessions. The issue “must be resolved urgently”, EU sources say, reporting that Brussels is ready to send – perhaps as early as Wednesday – a reasoned opinion with a request to Italy to comply “within two months“.

The so-called Bolkestein directive, dating back to 2006, obliges the member states to liberalize public beaches by opening them up to market competition, thus favoring the provision of better services for users. Consequently, the services can be entrusted to private individuals only with public tenders open to all operators present in Europe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

