Home » Balneari, the ultimatum on concessions from the EU arrives: “Within two months”
Business

Balneari, the ultimatum on concessions from the EU arrives: “Within two months”

by admin
Balneari, the ultimatum on concessions from the EU arrives: “Within two months”

On beach concessions, the EU asks Italy for an “urgent solution”

The battle on bathing concessions between Italy and the European Union has been going on for some time. But now the EU Commission has given Rome a ultimatumso that it aligns with the Bolkestein directive in the field of beach concessions. The issue “must be resolved urgently”, EU sources say, reporting that Brussels is ready to send – perhaps as early as Wednesday – a reasoned opinion with a request to Italy to comply “within two months“.

The so-called Bolkestein directive, dating back to 2006, obliges the member states to liberalize public beaches by opening them up to market competition, thus favoring the provision of better services for users. Consequently, the services can be entrusted to private individuals only with public tenders open to all operators present in Europe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Asia equities mixed: Tokyo stock market down -1%, Taiwan stock market effect with Taiex dropping more than -3%

You may also like

Hannover Messe 2023: “Many countries are looking at...

Exor, profit at 4.2 billion thanks to the...

Vatican – Gänswein: “The loss of faith has...

Iveco relaunches on electric buses and reaches a...

Drone: Rheinmetall surprises with a unique weapon system

The Milan Stock Exchange down. Share 28 thousand...

Politics – Canada’s public broadcaster is also no...

In February, the two major “creditors” of China...

Nuclear power: After 40 years, Finland puts the...

Leonardo, present the lists for the renewal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy