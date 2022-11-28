The turnover forecast for 2022 marks a +20-25%, but this is a figure inflated by the inflation dynamics, the margins have considerably reduced due to the generalized increase in the costs of raw materials, packaging and production, constant volumes

What do you expect from next Christmas?

Christmas is a very important selling moment. After two uncertain years, due to the pandemic, retailers have streamlined product referencing. On the sell in we have quite positive signals despite the contraction in volumes due to the increase in prices, we will now have to wait for the trend of the sell out which will take place in the next month.

What did it mean for a company like yours, closely tied to the values ​​of the family business, to lose Alberto Balocco?

What happened to us is a serious, unexpected thing, but we resisted, the company resisted because there is a strong sense of belonging and a deep knowledge of the internal mechanisms. Alberto has always been the voice of the company from the outside, but he and I started together over thirty years ago, and shortly after my husband, Ruggero, who is in charge of the plant and whom Alberto considered like a brother, arrived. We have a solid, not very verticalised structure, with family members in key roles alongside our historical collaborators who represent the company’s human capital.