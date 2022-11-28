Home Business Balocco diversifies in snacks, new arrivals throughout Europe
Business

Balocco diversifies in snacks, new arrivals throughout Europe

by admin
Balocco diversifies in snacks, new arrivals throughout Europe

The turnover forecast for 2022 marks a +20-25%, but this is a figure inflated by the inflation dynamics, the margins have considerably reduced due to the generalized increase in the costs of raw materials, packaging and production, constant volumes

What do you expect from next Christmas?

Christmas is a very important selling moment. After two uncertain years, due to the pandemic, retailers have streamlined product referencing. On the sell in we have quite positive signals despite the contraction in volumes due to the increase in prices, we will now have to wait for the trend of the sell out which will take place in the next month.

What did it mean for a company like yours, closely tied to the values ​​of the family business, to lose Alberto Balocco?

What happened to us is a serious, unexpected thing, but we resisted, the company resisted because there is a strong sense of belonging and a deep knowledge of the internal mechanisms. Alberto has always been the voice of the company from the outside, but he and I started together over thirty years ago, and shortly after my husband, Ruggero, who is in charge of the plant and whom Alberto considered like a brother, arrived. We have a solid, not very verticalised structure, with family members in key roles alongside our historical collaborators who represent the company’s human capital.

See also  Green Pass to work, the unions to Draghi: "Don't be a weapon to fire"

You may also like

Corrado Passera: stablecoins are the real structural risk

Lagarde goes straight: “Inflation hasn’t reached its peak...

Pos, on the stop to the obligation under...

Li Bin: The development of Weilai mobile phone...

Protests in China and oil slow down the...

5 major events in today’s financial market: Federal...

Large-scale distribution, from Selex investments of 340 million...

Li Nan: If the iPhone 15 is still...

Government, Meloni to Confindustria: “Doors always open, ready...

Benchmark iPhone14/14 Pro!Exposure of Mi 13/13 Pro in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy