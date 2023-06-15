Home » Balocco, the Antitrust opens an investigation into alleged unfair commercial practice
Balocco, the Antitrust opens an investigation into alleged unfair commercial practice

Balocco, the Antitrust opens an investigation into alleged unfair commercial practice

The Antitrust has launched an investigation against Balocco for alleged unfair commercial practice. At the center of the story is the sale of pandoro signed by Chiara Ferragni. In fact, according to the Authority, consumers may have been misled into thinking that by purchasing the product they could contribute to the donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin. The company, on the other hand, had already decided on the amount of the donation, regardless of the sales trend.

The “Chiara Ferragni and Balocco together for the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin” commercial initiative was promoted between November and December 2022. In that period, the company put limited edition pandoro on sale to support research on osteosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma in favor of the Children’s Hospital of Turin.

However, according to the Authority, the company allegedly presented the initiative – both in the press releases and on the packaging – “by leveraging the sensitivity for charitable initiatives with a social background”, with the risk, however, of misleading consumers, who could think, by purchasing the product, to contribute directly to the donation for the purchase of a new machine. Actually. underlines the Authority, «Balocco had arranged a fixed amount donation in favor of the hospital several months before the advertising launch of the initiative and therefore completely independently of the product’s sales trend».

The officials of the Antitrust Authority carried out inspections in the Balocco offices with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza. The company does not comment on the initiative in any way.

