Home » Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, underpinned by robust capesize demand – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, underpinned by robust capesize demand – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, underpinned by robust capesize demand – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Baltic Dry index rose for a third straight week, supported by strong demand for capesize vessels. The Baltic Dry index rose 24 points, or 2.0%, to 1,240, its highest level in nearly a month. The capesize index rose 89 points, or 4.5 percent, to 2,080, up 36.1 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since March 10. Capesize average daily profit rose $738 to $17,252. The panamax index fell 13 points, or 1.1%, to 1,127. Panamax daily profit fell $124 to $10,139. The Supramax index slipped 8 points to 743 points.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, supported by strong Capesize demand

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

See also  Credem launches "What's New" to include 20 young financial advisors by the end of the year

You may also like

Stock market podcast: The drought risk of spendthrift...

Olimpia Milano champion of Italy: it’s the third...

Meta will pull news from Facebook and Instagram...

Real estate prices are falling more than ever:...

Istat: house prices slowing down, EU rules weigh...

Shortage of skilled workers: More employees from abroad?...

Social interactions: Salvini falls, but remains above Meloni....

AR glasses Vision Pro: Apple releases VisionOS SDK

Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the...

Politics – Sierra Leone elects a new president...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy