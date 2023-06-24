Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, underpinned by robust capesize demand – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Baltic Dry index rose for a third straight week, supported by strong demand for capesize vessels. The Baltic Dry index rose 24 points, or 2.0%, to 1,240, its highest level in nearly a month. The capesize index rose 89 points, or 4.5 percent, to 2,080, up 36.1 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since March 10. Capesize average daily profit rose $738 to $17,252. The panamax index fell 13 points, or 1.1%, to 1,127. Panamax daily profit fell $124 to $10,139. The Supramax index slipped 8 points to 743 points.

Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in a row, supported by strong Capesize demand

