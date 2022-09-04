Original title: Bamboo products have good energy saving and carbon reduction effect, and solar pickups are aimed at the rural market

The audience visited the solar pickup truck in the special exhibition area of ​​environmental services. Xinhua News Agency

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Huang Ting Wang Li

Under the guidance of the “double carbon” goal, around new technologies, new formats and new models of ecological environmental protection and green energy saving, the Service Trade Fair, as a national exhibition platform, plays an important role as a weather vane in the green transformation of service trade. This year, the CIFTIS has set up a new topic on environmental services, attracting companies from forestry, power generation, meteorology, carbon neutral technology, new energy and other fields to participate in the exhibition.

Forestry carbon reduction

Bamboo tube sections have a triple effect

The special exhibition on environmental services located in the second phase of the National Convention Center, with the theme of “Double-Carbon Empowerment and Revitalizing Innovation Power”, sets up low-carbon energy, climate and carbon economy, carbon neutrality and green technology, and creates a “Double-Carbon” Demonstration City , Five special zones for environmental protection industry. The total exhibition area is 16,700 square meters, and there are more than 100 related industry enterprises participating in the exhibition.

Forestry development is a key part of implementing the “two-carbon” strategy. A reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News saw in the exhibition area of ​​China Forestry Group Co., Ltd. that bamboo tube sections with different aperture sizes were placed here. According to the staff of the group’s exhibition area, the bamboo winding composite material exhibited this time is based on bamboo, with water-soluble amino resin as the adhesive, and is processed and formed by the winding process. In fields such as farmland water conservancy irrigation.

“We chose to exhibit bamboo winding composite pipe products in the special exhibition of this service trade fair because it has the triple effect of carbon reduction, carbon sequestration and carbon storage.” The above-mentioned staff said that bamboo absorbs carbon dioxide during growth, It can play a role in reducing carbon; the energy consumption of bamboo winding composite pipe is much lower than that of traditional pipes in the production process, and the effect of energy saving and carbon reduction is obvious; at the same time, it can replace some high energy consumption materials to achieve carbon reduction effect.

energy transition

Vivid reduction and carbon reduction application scenarios

According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2021, carbon dioxide emissions from the global energy sector will reach 36.3 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 6%. The “dual carbon” goal has put forward new requirements for the transformation and upgrading of the domestic energy industry, and has also brought important development opportunities for related companies in the energy field.

In the low-carbon energy exhibition area, energy companies vividly restore the scenarios of energy conservation, carbon reduction, and clean energy development and utilization. Sinopec displayed a model of a comprehensive energy refueling station to show the future transformation and development direction of the gas station; CNOOC brought the model of “Deep Sea No. 1”, the most important weapon of the country; the SPIC exhibition area focused on clean development and displayed the achievements of nuclear power independence “National Harmony One”. No.” model.

The reporter learned at the scene that CNOOC's "Shenhai No. 1" is my country's first self-operated ultra-deep water gas field. Since it was put into production for more than a year, the cumulative production of natural gas has exceeded 2 billion cubic meters, and the cumulative export of condensate oil has exceeded 200,000 cubic meters. It has become the main gas field in my country to supply the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port "from sea to land". In addition to the comprehensive energy filling station model, Sinopec also presented the overall concept of carbon reduction through the integration of the entire industrial chain of the enterprise. The exhibited model integrates upstream oil and gas exploration and development, oil refining, chemical sales, and clean energy development and utilization. Environmental protection and carbon reduction application scenarios. See also In hot weather, electricity consumption in many places has risen, and nearly 25 million sets of high-energy-consumption air conditioners need to be replaced every year Green consumption Photovoltaic power generation enterprises deploy green travel During the exhibition, relevant parties also carried out a series of conferences, forums and promotion and negotiation activities around hot topics such as "dual carbon" empowering industry development, carbon trading, and green cities, to build an industry exchange platform. With the implementation of the "dual carbon" strategy, green consumption is also becoming an important consumption trend for residents. In response to the trend of energy saving and carbon reduction in the field of transportation, Jiangsu Zhenfa Holding Group "moved" two solar racing cars, one solar special vehicle and one solar pickup truck to the exhibition site. The company has been committed to the field of photovoltaic power generation system integration for 10 years. Its self-developed self-adaptive daily tracking photovoltaic power generation device is more than 25% more efficient than fixed installations, and it has launched business at home and abroad. Among them, the solar pickup is a commercial vehicle developed by the company for the rural market. It integrates power generation, energy storage, passenger tools, freight transportation, and agricultural use. The exhibits are finished prototype vehicles. The staff of Jiangsu Zhen Development Zone told reporters: "The solar pickup truck has not yet been put into production. The reason why we put it on a large exhibition such as the Service Trade Fair is to take a look at the market's demand for products as a highlight of publicity. Well, let's adjust our future development plan."

