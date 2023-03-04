From 2045, oil or gas heating should no longer be in operation in Germany. sestovic via Getty Images

The economic and building ministries plan to ban the installation and operation of oil and gas heating systems from 2045. The installation of heating systems based exclusively on fossil fuels will no longer be permitted from 2024, according to the draft law, which is not yet final. From January 1, 2024, if possible, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy.

The economics and construction ministries are working on a draft law to ban the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024. However, there are currently no final drafts, said a spokeswoman on Tuesday in Berlin about a report by the „Bild“-Newspaper. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Construction are currently working on an amendment together.

According to the draft, this is what the ministries are currently planning:

Can I really no longer install oil or gas heating from 2024?

The installation of heating systems based exclusively on fossil fuels – especially gas and oil heating – will no longer be permitted from 2024, according to the draft law, which, according to the ministry, is not yet final. The use of fossil heating systems should therefore generally be banned after 30 years of operation. Furthermore, the draft provides for a general ban on the operation and installation of oil and gas heating systems from 2045.

How do I have to operate a new heating system from 2024?

From January 1, 2024, if possible, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. This requirement is to be anchored in the Building Energy Act. In the coalition agreement, this was still planned for January 1, 2025. However, against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the governing coalition decided to bring this target forward by one year to 2024, as stated in the draft.

What happens if my oil and gas heating breaks down after 2024 and needs to be repaired?

This is exactly the sticking point of the draft law: there should be a transitional period of three years for oil and gas heating systems that no longer work. After that, the corresponding requirements must be met, it is said.

For some cases, the draft law provides for temporary special regulations for the transition period to renewable energies. These include so-called heating accidents. Heating breakdowns include cases in which the heating can no longer be operated, the system can no longer be repaired and must be replaced quickly. If the obligation to meet the requirements is not met immediately when the heating is installed, but only within three years after the heating replacement, a gas, oil or direct electricity heating system can be temporarily installed and operated during the transitional period.

There are also exceptions for cases in which there is no connection to the heating network in 2024. A different heating system should therefore be allowed to be installed in existing buildings for a limited period of time. The prerequisite for this is that either the heating network operator has a plan to connect the building to the network within the next five years, or the owner has received a connection commitment from the heating network operator and the person responsible has undertaken to repair the building within five years of the failure of the heating system to be connected to the heating network.

When converting floor heating systems and individual stoves, a period of three years is granted after failure of the first floor heating system in a building in order to enable centralization of the heating system to be planned. If centralization of the heating is chosen, the draft law gives the owners a further three years to implement this centralization.

What types of heating are there as an alternative?

Consumers should switch to alternative types of heating such as heat pumps, district heating or biomass boilers. The exchange of heating is already being promoted. There are sometimes long delivery times for heat pumps.

How can I get more information?

It is still completely open whether the draft will ultimately be implemented. It has not yet even reached the status of the usual departmental vote, let alone being passed by Parliament. If you want to take a closer look at what’s in the draft, you can download the paper from Business Insider here:

kh with material from the dpa

Note: The article was updated and first published on February 28, 2023.