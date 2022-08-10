Home Business Banca Aidexa: 164 million in loans for SMEs
Lending disbursements doubled compared to the previous year in the first six months for Banca AideXa, the fintech founded by Roberto Nicastro and Federico Sforza which, thanks to an increasingly rich offer and a wider product portfolio, has now exceeded 3,000 customers. Strong growth in numbers, just one year after the banking license granted by the European Central Bank with a good 164 million euros disbursed in loans and 110 million deposits collected.

The goals achieved – reads the note – are the result of simple and fast products and continuous investments in proprietary scoring, technologies and new talents. The process of technological innovation is one of the success factors of Banca AideXa: the combination of Open Banking and proprietary evaluation algorithms allow it to establish itself among the main players in Italy. The introduction of X Score, the proprietary algorithm launched in early 2022, has made access to finance even faster and easier for the micro-enterprise segment.

