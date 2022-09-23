Home Business Banca Akros, Fitch assigns BBB with stable outlook to the bank of the BPM group
Banca Akros, Fitch assigns BBB with stable outlook to the bank of the BPM group

by admin

Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of “BBB-” with a “Stable” Outlook to Banca Akros, the investment and investment bank of the Banco BPM group. The subsidiary is active in capital markets, brokerage and corporate finance (including advisory).

The new ratings and outlook of Banca Akros, all in the investment grade area, are equivalent to those assigned to the parent company Banco BPM.

