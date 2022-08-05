Home Business Banca Carige: half-year loss of 221.1 million, impacted by write-downs
Business

Banca Carige: half-year loss of 221.1 million, impacted by write-downs

by admin

Banca Carige closed the first half of 2022 with a loss of 221.1 million euros, “which includes extraordinary negative items of 212.5 million net mainly referable to provisions and write-downs”. This is learned in a note from Bper Banca which has been consolidating the Ligurian banking group since last June. Also in the note from the Emilian bank it is recalled that on 25 July 2022 the president of the business section of the Court of Genoa ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolution of the Banca Carige Shareholders’ Meeting of 15 June 2022 which, between other, appointed the board of directors of Banca Carige. The hearing to discuss the decree was set for next week, to be exact on 9 August 2022. “Consequently, the board of directors of Banca Carige was unable to meet on 2 August 2022 (as originally foreseen by the calendar financial statement) to approve the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022 ”, reads the note from Bper.

See also  Inter, the placement of the bond in port. In the Oaktree field

You may also like

Banca Profilo closed the first half with €...

Buy hangover on Bper, + 9% on the...

Credem: second quarter net profit much higher than...

Yolo lands in Piazza Affari, debut on the...

BlackRock, agreement with Coinbase to strengthen Bitcoin trading

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closes the half year...

Many trading solutions in one innovative platform. The...

Piazza Affari under braking: Pirelli and Bper Banca...

Based on SAIC Everest architecture, a new third-generation...

Rio Mare likes bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy