Banca Carige closed the first half of 2022 with a loss of 221.1 million euros, “which includes extraordinary negative items of 212.5 million net mainly referable to provisions and write-downs”. This is learned in a note from Bper Banca which has been consolidating the Ligurian banking group since last June. Also in the note from the Emilian bank it is recalled that on 25 July 2022 the president of the business section of the Court of Genoa ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolution of the Banca Carige Shareholders’ Meeting of 15 June 2022 which, between other, appointed the board of directors of Banca Carige. The hearing to discuss the decree was set for next week, to be exact on 9 August 2022. “Consequently, the board of directors of Banca Carige was unable to meet on 2 August 2022 (as originally foreseen by the calendar financial statement) to approve the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022 ”, reads the note from Bper.