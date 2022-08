Banca Carige announced that the Board of Directors will be held tomorrow, Friday 19 August, for the approval of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022. The Ligurian bank has updated the calendar of corporate events for 2022, announced on 31 January and amended later on 23 June. The update comes after the decision of the Genoa court to revoke the resolutions of the assembly of mid-June on the new board of directors and on the liability action against the former top management.