Banca CF+, the former Credito Fondiario, puts on the table the binding offer for the acquisition of the business unit of the fintech platform Credimi.

Yesterday was the last act of the shareholding reorganization of the Milanese group. The final proposal would have arrived on the table of the financial advisor Kpmg, who together with the managing director of Credimi, Ignatius Rocco of Torrepadulahas been following the operation for a few months.

In the future also “servicing” activities

The sale, according to rumors, should focus on the business branch…