Home Business Banca CF+ puts the binding offer on the table for the Credimi platform
Business

Banca CF+ puts the binding offer on the table for the Credimi platform

by admin
Banca CF+ puts the binding offer on the table for the Credimi platform

Banca CF+, the former Credito Fondiario, puts on the table the binding offer for the acquisition of the business unit of the fintech platform Credimi.

Yesterday was the last act of the shareholding reorganization of the Milanese group. The final proposal would have arrived on the table of the financial advisor Kpmg, who together with the managing director of Credimi, Ignatius Rocco of Torrepadulahas been following the operation for a few months.

In the future also “servicing” activities

The sale, according to rumors, should focus on the business branch…

See also  Apple's iPhone 14 is cold: 14 Plus is more popular than 13 mini, and demand for 14 Pro Max is strong._Panel_Order_iPhone

You may also like

Weak day for Piazza Affari (-0.4%), Tim closes...

After Tesla, Ford is also adjusting its price...

Tesla received the strongest order in history, the...

Italy-France-Spain common front against the black dot on...

Apple’s Q1 performance is destined to be weak,...

Petrol, data from the Guardia di Finanza: in...

Unidata: turnover +35% in 4Q22, customers grow (+29%)...

Bond, Mendivil (Arcane): «High yield? Never two negative...

On the first trading day of the Year...

Turin measures the impact of events like Eurovision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy