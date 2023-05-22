Banca Etica: consolidated profit of 17.2 million euro

Banca Etica closed 2022 with a consolidated net income of 17.2 million euros deriving from the positive results of the individual companies.

The direct savings collection from customers reaches 2 billion and 493 million euros in December 2022, registering a +9,3% compared to 2021. In the same period, the banking sector as a whole instead recorded a decline of -1.2% (ABI monthly outlook). Since 2018, Banca Etica has seen a 61% increase in the collection of savings, compared to +18% for the banking system as a whole. There indirect collection in mutual funds of Etica Sgr is equal to 872 million euros in December 2022 with a decrease compared to the previous year in line with the Italian banking system, due to the negative performance of the financial markets and the impact of high inflation on investments