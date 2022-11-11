Today Banca Finnat presented the accounts for the first nine months and at the moment the stock on Piazza Affari is down by 0.3% to 0.31 euros per share.

In the period, the bank achieved a group profit of 3 million euros, down from the previous 4.3 million in the same period of 2021. The brokerage margin fell by 1.05% and the decrease is attributable, between the other factors, from a decrease of more than 16% in the interest margin which stood at € 1.3 million and this is mainly attributable to the lower contribution deriving from operations on the Bank’s own portfolio.

Operating costs fell by 3.2% to € 38.3 million from € 39.6 million at 30.09.2021, resulting in an improvement in the Cost / Income ratio from the previous 81.5% to 79.7%. The total deposits of the group amounted to € 17.1 billion.

The Group’s consolidated shareholders’ equity amounts to € 214.6 million, down from € 227.2 million at the end of 2021 and a Cet 1 Capital Ratio of 33.1% (31.1% at 31.12.2021).