Banca Generali accelerates in the quarter. Record masses

Banca Generali accelerates in the quarter

(Teleborsa) – The first quarter of 2023 of General Bank it closed with a consolidated net profit of 83.1 million, an increase of 22% compared to the 68.3 million of the corresponding period of last year.

The recurring net income in fact, it rose by 45% to 77 million, thus reaching a new high ever recorded in a single quarter.

Il intermediation margin amounted to 193.2 million against 160.8 million in 1Q 2022. The significant increase – explains the bank – “was driven by the acceleration of the financial margin (74.9 million, +175.8%) against net recurring commissions of €113.3 million (-5.6%) and variable commissions reduced in impact (€5 million, -63.3%) due to market volatility.

Specifically, the margin of interest (71.0 million, +214.9% y/y, +24.2% q/q) benefited from the growth in asset yields in line with the increase in market rates.

Level patrimonial, Banca Generali confirms the solidity of its regulatory parameters with the CET1 ratio at 16.0% and the Total Capital ratio (TCR) at 17.1%. The coefficients are positioned at levels well above the minimum requirements required under the SREP supervisory review and evaluation process of 8.0% for the CET1 ratio and 12.3% for the TCR. The Leverage ratio of the Bank is

stood at 4.5%, well above the regulatory minimum.

Finally, they are confirmed high liquidity indicators of the bank: LCR-Liquidity Coverage ratio to 326% (from 338% in 2022) and the NSFR-Net Stable Funding ratio to 224% (from 203% in 2022). The Bank also shows a large level of liquidity as evidenced by the amount of securities eligible for ECB refinancing operations (eligible assets) which amount to €10.9 billion, equal to 96%

of the Bank’s entire securities portfolio.

Masses at new all-time high

The total masses at the end of March they grew to 85.9 billion, reaching a new all-time high in the growth path pursued by the Bank (+2.3% y/y, +3.5% since the beginning of the year). The result was favored by the solid volumes of net inflows and by the recovery of the financial markets since the beginning of the year, after the strong correction of the previous year in both equity and bonds.

Outlook

Banca Generali confirms the targets set for 2023 of net inflows in the range of 5.7-6.7 billion and growth in recurring profits of between 15%-20% for the current year.

L’aChief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossa, he commented: “We are very satisfied with the result which once again highlights our ability to grow in every context. We are at an all-time high in customer portfolio, with over 70% of these generating recurring commissions. The demand for investment services with greater added value reaches new records with fee-based Asset Management and Advisory services which overall exceed 17 billion. Also in terms of collection, the figure for the first quarter is on the increase, with a large contribution from consultants in the structure, confirming the quality of our professionals and the growing need for consultancy on the part of high standing customers. In a period characterized by persistent volatility and complexity in the interest rate scenario, we recorded the best quarterly profit in our history with our recurring business activities. Recurring fees held up quite well also thanks to value creation in the administered world which reached an all-time high in line with the monetary policy cycle. We look cautiously at the economic-financial challenges on the markets for the coming months but we are confident to be able to continue to grow in line with the targets of the plan thanks to a unique positioning and a level of service that is increasingly recognized and appreciated by customers”.