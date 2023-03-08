The photographer’s lens with Banca Generali

The right to education in the world is important yet fragile: this is what can be deduced from reading the report Unesco which speaks of beyond 250 million boys and girls in the world who cannot go to school due to discrimination or unsustainable education costs. A high number if you think of how much study and knowledge can be decisive in the growth of a country from many points of view. And it is precisely access to study and the quality of education at the center of the story of the twelfth chapter of Bg4Sdgs – Time to Changethe project of General Bank to learn more about the state of the art of the process of achieving the 17 goals of the UN 2030 Agenda.

On this occasion, the photographer’s lens alongside the initiative – Stefano Guindani – he paused to investigate the situation relating to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 4 “Providing quality, equitable and inclusive education, and learning opportunities for all”. To analyze the situation, the photographer went to India, 330 kilometers from Mumbai in the small village of Paritewadi which has less than 2,000 inhabitants and which until a few years ago had an education rate close to 2 percent. Indeed, since 2009, with the “Right to Education Act” introduced by the Indian government, the situation has changed throughout the country by passing the illiteracy rate from 75 to 30 percent. An important improvement for a developing country with unique territorial characteristics and infrastructural difficulties that require a concrete response from everyone, starting with the communities.

It is indeed the case with Ranjitsinh Dissale, the 32-year-old “World‘s Best” teacher, winner of the 2014 Global Teacher Prize. Disale was recognized for promoting the education of young women in the Paritewadi village school, forever changing the lives of the girls, often given away brides from an early age. “It is not easy to imagine a small nest of the modern world in a rural area eight hours by road from Mumbai. Yet there is. A nest where Ranjitsinh Disale’s young students take refuge to open a window on the world,” said Stefano Guindani, photographer and author of the Bg4Sdgs – Time to Change project.

“A tiny building – he added – decorated with slogans and objectives that we too, in our technologically advanced cities, pursue: Gender Equality, Peace, Justice and above all Quality Education. Quality education and inclusive education, the one carried out by the Indian master who, with the establishment of the school, has allowed many girls to be able to study instead of becoming brides at 13; which then allowed him to create other schools and an educational method to export. Virtuous example of how the sharing of ideas, intellectual generosity and mutual trust can build a better future for everyone”. However, the low level of school attendance and access to studies by the local communities is not the only problem. The teacher, thanks to the prize he won with a value of one million dollars, laid the foundations for the construction of a school, starting from a “dilapidated, halfway between a stable and a warehouse” building. She ensured that all pupils had textbooks in their local language and invented an education system which, using the QR code, gave students access to poems, stories, video readings and homework.

Presented on 15 September 2021 in Milan, Bg4Sdgs – Time to Change will now continue for another 5 months in order to explore all 17 SDGS of the UN Agenda 2030. For each of them, the key adopted by the photographer will be twofold: on the one hand aims to highlight the negative action of man on the environment and on the community, on the other hand how mankind itself has instead an extraordinary ability to recover through innovative and sustainable solutions. In his research, Guindani will range beyond the Italian borders looking for critical cases and situations of excellence also abroad: Brazil, Norway and Australia, but also the United States, Turkey, India and South Africa. To support him there is an exceptional companion like Alberto Salza, an anthropologist among the most appreciated internationally, who will edit the texts of the project and suggest some of the projects to be monitored.